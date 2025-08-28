WATCH: Chinese Student's 'Bharatnatyam Arangetram'; Internet Applauds Her, Say 'She Has Mastered More Moves Than My GPS'

Beijing witnessed a cultural milestone when 17-year-old Zhang Jiayuan, also known as Rhea, performed her Bharatanatyam Arangetram, making her the second Chinese student to achieve this prestigious milestone in Indian classical dance.

What is Arangetram and why it matters

Arangetram, a Sanskrit word meaning “ascent to the stage,” is the debut solo performance of a Bharatanatyam dancer. Traditionally, it marks the completion of years of rigorous training and the readiness of the student to perform independently or even train others. For dancers, it is both a spiritual and professional turning point.

Zhang Jiayuan’s journey in dance

Rhea’s fascination with Bharatanatyam began at the age of five. By the time she turned 12, she had enrolled in a specialized school in Beijing run by Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shan Shan, a disciple of the renowned Indian guru Leila Samson. Preparing for Arangetram was no easy feat, Rhea revealed that she practiced nearly five hours daily over the past five years to perfect her form, rhythm, and expressions.

On her big day in Beijing, a packed auditorium, including dignitaries like India’s Deputy Ambassador Abhishek Shukla, applauded her performance. Overwhelmed with emotion, Rhea embraced her teacher after the event, calling the achievement “a dream come true.”

The growing legacy of Bharatanatyam in China

While Bharatanatyam has deep roots in Tamil Nadu, India, its influence in China dates back to the 1950s. The late Chinese dancer Zhang Jun (1933–2012) pioneered its popularity by immersing herself in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi after her visits to India. Her passion not only helped preserve these traditions in China but also inspired future generations of artists.

Among those she mentored was Jin Shan Shan, who later trained under Leila Samson at Chennai’s prestigious Kalakshetra Foundation, one of the world’s leading institutions for classical Indian art forms. Jin has since nurtured several young Chinese students, continuing Zhang Jun’s legacy.

The first chinese Arangetram performer

Zhang Jiayuan follows in the footsteps of Lei Muzi, who, at just 13, became the first Chinese student trained entirely in China to perform her Arangetram in front of Leila Samson. Lei’s milestone performance last year signaled a new era of cultural exchange, with young Chinese dancers embracing India’s rich artistic traditions.