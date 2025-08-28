 Inside Ambani's 'Antilla Cha Raja': Nita, Anant, Radhika & Others Family Members Perform Aarti | VIDEOS
Inside Ambani's 'Antilla Cha Raja': Nita, Anant, Radhika & Others Family Members Perform Aarti | VIDEOS

This year, Antilia transformed into a vibrant temple of festivity. Adorned with glittering lights, marigold garlands, and elaborate floral decor, the Ambani home radiated divine grandeur.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Antilla Cha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@ambani_update)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has brought festive cheer across India, and in Mumbai, the spotlight once again shines on the Ambani residence, Antilia. The family welcomed their beloved “Antilia Cha Raja” on August 27, marking the beginning of their grand celebrations with devotion, tradition, and unmatched splendour.

Inside Ambani's Antilla Cha Raja 2025

This year, Antilia transformed into a vibrant temple of festivity. Adorned with glittering lights, marigold garlands, and elaborate floral decor, the Ambani home radiated divine grandeur. A beautifully decorated tempo truck carried the idol to their residence, greeted with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya.

article-image

Inside the residence, videos circulating online showcased Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, and other family members performing Ganesh aarti together. Dressed in elegant traditional attire, the family celebrated with devotion and grace, creating heartwarming moments for devotees across the country to witness.

article-image

Enhanced security surrounded Antilia, while its entrance dazzled with vibrant textile installations, artwork, and festive arrangements, making the arrival of the Raja a truly majestic sight.

article-image

Antilia celebrations last year

In 2024, the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations also made headlines, as it was Anant and Radhika’s first Ganpati festival as a married couple. Their Ganesh idol, dressed in orange attire, was carried on a grand marigold-decked truck, setting the tone for a magnificent celebration. The serene idol, paired with the family’s heartfelt rituals, reflected the grandeur and devotion that define Antilia’s Ganeshotsav every year.

With each passing year, the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration continues to blend tradition, artistry, and devotion, making Antilia Cha Raja one of Mumbai’s most talked-about festive highlights.

