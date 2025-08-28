 PM Modi Extends Greetings On Micchami Dukkadam 2025: Know About Jain Festival Of Samvatsari
Samvatsari is the most important day of Paryushan Parva, one of the holiest observances in Jainism.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Pic

As India marked the sacred Jain festival of Samvatsari on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to the nation, highlighting the essence of forgiveness and compassion.

Taking to X (formerly X), the Prime Minister shared, "This festival inspires us to strengthen relationships with sincerity and to imbibe humility and kindness in our lives." Emphasising the values of harmony, he added that Samvatsari is a gentle reminder of "the beauty of forgiveness and the power of compassion", concluding his message with the traditional greeting, “Micchami Dukkadam."

What is Samvatsari?

Samvatsari is the most important day of Paryushan Parva, one of the holiest observances in Jainism. Celebrated as a day of atonement and self-purification, it carries the spirit of reunion and humility. On this day, Jains seek forgiveness from family, friends, and even strangers for any harm caused knowingly or unknowingly.

The central phrase, “Micchami Dukkadam”, means “May my misdeeds be forgiven”. It is exchanged widely on Samvatsari among Shwetambar Jains, while Digambar Jains observe a similar practice during Kshamavani. The greeting signifies wiping away negativity, repairing relationships, and moving forward with peace.

Spiritual significance

Beyond rituals, Samvatsari encourages deep introspection. Devotees spend the day reflecting on their actions, practising repentance, and committing to spiritual growth. Fasting, prayers, and meditation are common, but the heart of the festival lies in letting go of grudges and embracing compassion toward all living beings.

Seen as an annual renewal of harmony, the day reinforces Jain principles of non-violence, truth, and humility, values that resonate universally. By forgiving and seeking forgiveness, individuals cleanse their conscience and foster stronger human connections.

