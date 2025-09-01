Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue Kanjeevaram Saree

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 | Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 turned extra special for fans of Tara Sutaria, as the actress not only revealed her exquisite festive look but also made things Instagram official with boyfriend Veer Pahariya. Sharing a series of stunning pictures on her social media handle, the actress wrote, “Devotion, faith and celebration..🪷🕉️🪷Ganpati Bappa Morya ✨”

Right after Tara's hard launch on Instagram, Veer also took to his page to share more photos of him and his girlfriend. Along with the beautiful portrait, he stated, "Sending peace, love and divine energy into the universe.. Ganpati Bappa Morya ❤️"

While their couple moment made headlines, we couldn't miss the breathtaking fashion looks they served. Keep reading as we decode their ivory ensemble for the Ganesh celebration.

Tara Sutaria's show-stopping six-yard

For the Ganeshotsav 2025, Tata oozed festive elegance in a champagne-gold tissue Kanjeevaram saree from the shelves of ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani. The classic six-yard was adorned with intricate pearl detailing, a delicately crafted aari border, and sequin floral motifs.

The actress paired the drape with a matching blouse featuring a similar embroidery and a sizzling backless pattern. According to the brand's website, the embellished masterpiece cost a whopping Rs 4,39,900.

Tara kept her accessories festive-ready with a stunning polki choker, dangling jhumkas, and a heavy stack of gold bangles. The actress complemented her look with soft, glowing makeup featuring a luminous base, pink-highlighted cheeks, smoky eyeshadow, and nude, glossy lips. Tara’s glam was rounded off with a sleek bun adorned with jasmine gajra and a timeless diamond bindi.

Veer Pahariya’s understated ethnic glam

In contrast to Tara’s ornate ensemble, Veer opted for minimalism with a crisp white sherwani. Featuring no shiny embroidery or embellishments, his look exuded effortless charm, proving that simplicity can be just as impactful during festive occasions.