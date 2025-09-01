Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 6 Aarti Live: Devotees Flock For Soulful Afternoon Ritual; Watch Video

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Youtube

Mumbai’s most cherished Ganesh pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, continued to witness yet another powerful moment of devotion on Monday, September 1, 2025, as the Day 6 afternoon aarti unfolded. The atmosphere inside the pandal turned electric, echoing with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as thousands of devotees bowed before the iconic idol. For many, it was more than just a prayer; it was a deeply emotional experience.

Watch the aarti video below:

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 6 Aarti

The afternoon aarti has quickly become one of the most awaited highlights of each day at Lalbaugcha Raja. Day 6 was no different; locals, tourists, and families joined hands in worship, their voices blending into one harmonious chant. The ritual radiated both spiritual intensity and festive cheer, reminding everyone why the “King of Lalbaug” holds a unique place in Mumbai’s heart.

How to get Lalbaugcha Raja live darshan?

For those unable to navigate the massive queues, the Mandal’s 24x7 live-streaming service has been a blessing. Running since August 27 and continuing till Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, 2025, it allows devotees from across India and abroad to join in virtually. Even from home, viewers can feel the same spiritual pull of the aarti.

Check link here: Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 live darshan

Unstoppable rush at Lalbaugcha Raja

As Day 6 began, the crowd only grew larger. With many household Ganesh idols already immersed after five days, devotees flocked in even greater numbers to Lalbaug.

Organisers reported swelling footfalls, with some visitors waiting nearly 20 hours in line for a chance to stand before Bappa. Social media, too, has been flooded with images of massive queues, teary-eyed devotees, and the sheer grandeur of the pandal.

For Mumbai, this isn’t just another religious festival; it’s an unbreakable tradition of faith, community, and celebration. And with more days to go before visarjan, Lalbaugcha Raja is only set to welcome even bigger crowds in the days ahead.