National Nutrition Week 2025: 6 Easy Tips To Stay Healthy At Any Age

A healthy and fulfilling life is possible with nutritious meals included in your diet. People of all ages must choose healthy eating for a better life. National Nutrition Week is celebrated between September 1 and 7 and raises awareness regarding nutritional needs and healthy eating habits.

The 2025 theme is ‘Nutritious Food for All, From Children to the Elderly’. Thus, we focus on the importance of their nutritious food along with having an Ayurvedic foundation. Discover the importance along with tips for children, adults and the elderly. We will also talk about the related Patanjali products.

Importance of Nutritious Food

Ayurveda thinks of nutritious food as vital for overall health and well-being. Called Maha Bhaishajya or Supreme Medicine, it is comprehensive nourishment for the mind, body and soul and balances the three Doshas well. An Ayurvedic nutritious diet includes Ayurvedic principles and medicinal value.

The good thing about an Ayurvedic diet is that it can be adapted to one's doshas and needs. It, thus, holistically boosts you. It includes whole foods that are nutritious, fibrous and do not have a negative impact.

Read Also How Much Salt Consumption Is Good For Your Health? Ayurveda Answers

The right Ayurvedic nutritious diet ensures the ideal weight is maintained. Mindful eating helps you connect with the food and provides benefits. Since you eat as per season, it is easily digestible and boosts your metabolism.

Now that you have understood the importance of nutritious Ayurvedic food, follow the tips to eat nutritious food better and Patanjali products to suit your healthy eating.

6 Tips for Eating Nutritiously

FOR KIDS AND TEENS

Priority: The priority for growing kids and teens is the right food. Provide five varieties of vegetables and fruits daily. Opt for whole grains for digestion and good health. Also, proteins boost an active lifestyle and tissue repair. Dairy helps bones with calcium. Start their mornings with Nutrela Kid's Superfood Print Laminate (150 Gms). This blend of milk solids, high oleic sunflower oil powder, cocoa solids and botanical extracts is created for the total health of children in the age group four to 15 years.

Choices: Choices will develop kids. Keep them away from harmful processed and sugary products for their teeth and weight. Include healthy fats. Have them participate in physical activities for growth. Plan meal time with the right portion. Avoid needless snacking.

Read Also What Is Brahmi? Know 5 Amazing Benefits of This Ayurvedic Herb

FOR WORKING ADULTS

Importance: Adults need to eat seasonally, support a hectic schedule, and avoid health issues. Regular and timely meals are essential, along with the right quantity and portion. Your mornings can begin with Patanjali Tomato Oats (40 Gms, 200 Gms and 400 Gms). This premium-quality breakfast cereal consists of oats, dehydrated tomato, veggies and aromatic Indian spices. It is a good source of fibre and protein and is cholesterol-free.

Supplements: Due to a hectic schedule and a body that ages, adults face several health issues that can be cured with supplements, esp. the Ayurvedic ones. Include the ones to promote overall wellness, good sleep, digestion and control stress.

FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

Balance: The essential thing is to handle related digestive troubles. Focus on easily digestible, fibre-filled and nutritious cooked food. Healthy fats like ghee are a must. Stay hydrated with water and herbal drinks. Include calcium-rich foods like dairy along with Vitamin D ones.

Complete Care: There should also be a focus on care which helps seniors absorb the nutrition. Stress management techniques relax the body for digestion. Opt for mindful eating. It helps in chewing and avoiding overeating. Herbal supplements are a good option. Choose Patanjali Special Chyawanprash (500 Gms and 1 Kg). This traditional Ayurvedic formula provides rejuvenation and immunity. It works well for overall health and well-being.

Celebrate National Nutrition Week from September 1-7 by keeping the right nutrition tips in mind, along with Ayurveda and Patanjali.