Christmas 2025: Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor & Other Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Red Looks

By: Rahul M | December 24, 2025
From glamorous gowns to edgy co-ords, Bollywood’s leading ladies offer perfect red outfit inspiration to make your Christmas 2025 celebrations extra stylish
A dazzling sequined red floor-length gown, like the one worn by Disha Patani, is ideal for a glamorous Christmas night party. Keep accessories minimal and let the sparkle do the talking
For those who want a chic options, take cues from Ananya Panday, who styled a bold red statement jumpsuit with striking jewellery
If your celebration leans luxe and elegant, Alaya F’s rich maroon-red gown with a deep V neckline and matching gloves is perfect
Looking for something edgy yet festive? Nora Fatehi’s red top paired with sleek pants and an oversised dramatic shirt is a great option
A strapless red dress with a dramatic rose detail, just like Malaika Arora’s, is perfect for those who love statement fashion
For a softer and elegant vibe, Khushi Kapoor’s midi red dress with a stitched bodice and flowy skirt works beautifully
