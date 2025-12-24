Christmas 2025: Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor & Other Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Red Looks

By: Rahul M | December 24, 2025

From glamorous gowns to edgy co-ords, Bollywood’s leading ladies offer perfect red outfit inspiration to make your Christmas 2025 celebrations extra stylish

A dazzling sequined red floor-length gown, like the one worn by Disha Patani, is ideal for a glamorous Christmas night party. Keep accessories minimal and let the sparkle do the talking

For those who want a chic options, take cues from Ananya Panday, who styled a bold red statement jumpsuit with striking jewellery

If your celebration leans luxe and elegant, Alaya F’s rich maroon-red gown with a deep V neckline and matching gloves is perfect

Looking for something edgy yet festive? Nora Fatehi’s red top paired with sleek pants and an oversised dramatic shirt is a great option

A strapless red dress with a dramatic rose detail, just like Malaika Arora’s, is perfect for those who love statement fashion

For a softer and elegant vibe, Khushi Kapoor’s midi red dress with a stitched bodice and flowy skirt works beautifully

Thanks For Reading!

Isha Ambani Celebrates Early Christmas With 680 Children In Mumbai, Dons ₹20,500 Victorian-Style...
Find out More