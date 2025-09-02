Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi & More About The Auspicious Day

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 | File Image

Parivartini Ekadashi, also known as Parsva or Padma Ekadashi, is an important Hindu fasting day which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. During this auspicious day, Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar is worshipped. The word Parivartini means the one who turns or changes direction, which refers to Lord Vishnu shifting his sleeping posture from one side to the other. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu takes a deep cosmic sleep for four months, which is called Chaturmas.

About Parivartini Ekadashi 2025

Lord Vamana is an important figure in Hinduism and is considered the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The term "Vamana" means "dwarf" in Sanskrit. According to legend, Lord Vishnu took this form to defeat the demon King Mahabali. To humble the arrogant King Mahabali, Vamana took on the appearance of a small Brahmin boy and approached the demon king.

Lord Vamana | X/ @Shiva_Vadini

He requested three paces of land from Bali. Initially, King Bali mocked him, but with his first two steps, Vamana covered the entire universe. With his third step, he pushed Bali down to the netherworld. This act restored heaven, and Bali was granted the boon to rule over the netherworld.

Parivartini Ekadashi Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will fall on Wednesday, August 03, 2025.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 03:53 AM on September 03, 2025

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 04:21 AM on September 04, 2025

Read Also Ganesh Chaturthi: The Play Of Worship

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.