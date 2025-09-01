 Ganesh Chaturthi: The Play Of Worship
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityGanesh Chaturthi: The Play Of Worship

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Play Of Worship

Before we begin anything auspicious, Lord Ganesha is first invoked to take us from tamo guna, or lethargy, and darkness to sattva guna, or purity.

Sri Sri Ravi ShankarUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:56 AM IST
article-image
Ganesh Chaturthi: The Play Of Worship |

Honouring is a sign of divine love, and puja is the art of honouring the Divine. The ceremony of puja imitates what the Divine is already doing for you. The Divine worships you in so many forms. In puja, you offer everything back to the Divine.

Before we begin anything auspicious, Lord Ganesha is first invoked to take us from tamo guna, or lethargy, and darkness to sattva guna, or purity. The tradition is, we make the idol out of clay and invoke Ganesha, asking the Divine within to come and manifest in the idol for a while so that we can play with that form. The flowers, which are offered in a puja, symbolise love. You offer fruits and grains, just as nature provides them to you. You light camphor and incense and take it around the Lord, praying, “May my life circle around you and not go away from you.” Through puja, we say to God, "Oh, whatever you give to me, I give back to you."

We bring home Ganpati with a sense of joy and gratitude, as if a loving family member has arrived. You start planning for the decorations and invitations and making special prasad. You offer God his favourite things, share your innermost feelings and desires, and sing and dance. And after the celebrations, you immerse the idol by inviting the Lord back into the abode of your heart.

Read Also
Guiding Light: Incarnation Of Love
article-image

The ritual of immersing (visarjan) the idols after a few days of worship reinforces the understanding that God is not in the idol; He is inside us. Ganesha is the adhipati, the ruler of knowledge and consciousness. He is the one who is never born, one beyond any imagination or idea, one who is formless, one with and without joy, the non-dual one. He is described as the god who is above, below, and everywhere, and the one who exists in all forms. Ganesha is the same energy that is the reason for this universe to exist, from which everything has manifested, and it is the same energy in which the whole world will dissolve. Although Ganesha is worshipped as the elephant-headed God, the worship of his manifested form is simply to take you to the formless consciousness that is Ganesha.

FPJ Shorts
SC Misses The Elephants In The Room: Stray Dogs Sullying Streets And Mauling Passersby
SC Misses The Elephants In The Room: Stray Dogs Sullying Streets And Mauling Passersby
GST Refunds Of ₹1,600 Crore Pending Since 2019 To Be Released Before Diwali: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
GST Refunds Of ₹1,600 Crore Pending Since 2019 To Be Released Before Diwali: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Mahoba: Lightning Triggers Blast At Stone Mine In Paswara, Two Dead, Two Injured
Mahoba: Lightning Triggers Blast At Stone Mine In Paswara, Two Dead, Two Injured
Mumbai Residents Suggest Tree Plantation Sites After BMC Claims Lack Of Space
Mumbai Residents Suggest Tree Plantation Sites After BMC Claims Lack Of Space

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Play Of Worship

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Play Of Worship

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious...

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious...

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know Meaning, Date, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know Meaning, Date, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About Anant Chaturdashi

How Do You Observe Durga Ashtami Vrat? Puja, Rituals, Auspicious Timings & Significance

How Do You Observe Durga Ashtami Vrat? Puja, Rituals, Auspicious Timings & Significance

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Time & More

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Time & More