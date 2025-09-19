 Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualitySkanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Skanda Sashti is a Hindu festival celebrated every year. This auspicious day is dedicated to the revered Hindu deity Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), the son of God Shiva and Goddess Paravati. Lord Skanda, or Murugan, is generally considered the younger brother of Lord Ganesha.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Skanda Sashti 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Skanda Sashti is a Hindu festival celebrated every year. This auspicious day is dedicated to the revered Hindu deity Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), the son of God Shiva and Goddess Paravati. Lord Skanda, or Murugan, is generally considered the younger brother of Lord Ganesha. However, in North India, Skanda is often perceived as the elder brother.

This difference in perspective is mostly influenced by regional beliefs and traditions. Lord Skanda is also known as Subramanya. Skanda Sashti is primarily celebrated in Sri Lanka and South India, particularly in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

About Skanda Sashti

Skanda Sashti is also known as Kanda Shashti. Skanda Sashti is observed monthly on the sixth day (Sashti Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu lunar month. All Sashti are dedicated to Lord Kartikeya (which is during the Solar month Aippasi or Karthikai), which is considered the most significant. On this day devotees observe fast and worship the deity to seek his blessing.

FPJ Shorts
Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day
Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Get ‘Digital Twin’ From Day One
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Get ‘Digital Twin’ From Day One
Bombay HC Refuses To Quash FIR Against 19-Year-Old Pune Engineering Student Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Social Media Post
Bombay HC Refuses To Quash FIR Against 19-Year-Old Pune Engineering Student Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Social Media Post
Who Was Dr Hema Sane? Pune Professor Who Shunned Electricity Passes Away
Who Was Dr Hema Sane? Pune Professor Who Shunned Electricity Passes Away

Date and time of Skanda Sashti

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on September 27, 2025.

Ashwina, Shukla  Sashti Begins -12:03 PM, September 27

Ashwina, Shukla Sashti Ends -02:27 PM, September 28

Puja vidhi of Skanda Sashti

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Murugan temple on this day to seek his blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Murugan and offer flowers, panchamrit, and bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits).

Read Also
Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025: Know About Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi & More About The Auspicious Day
article-image

Holy chants

Devotees should recite Skanda Sashti and Murugan Gayatri mantra: Om Thatpurushaya Vidhmahe, Maha Senaya Dhimahi, Thannah Shanmukha Prachodhayath. Moola Mantra to the Lord: “Om Sharavana-bhavaya Namaha.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know About The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know About The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva

Thailand-Cambodia Clash Over 11th Century Preah Vihear Shiva Temple; All We Need To Know About Holy...

Thailand-Cambodia Clash Over 11th Century Preah Vihear Shiva Temple; All We Need To Know About Holy...

Navratri 2025 Puja Dates: Check Out Which Goddess To Worship On Which Day

Navratri 2025 Puja Dates: Check Out Which Goddess To Worship On Which Day

Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes Smoothly After 22-Day Break; Check More Details

Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes Smoothly After 22-Day Break; Check More Details