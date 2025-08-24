Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025: Know About Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi & More About The Auspicious Day

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. The significant Hindu festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha, also known as 'Vighnaharta,' is one of the most revered Hindu deities.

This festival is celebrated throughout India, but it is particularly prominent in the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa. It is also celebrated in other states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

Tomorrow is Vinayaka Chaturthi.

About Vinayaka Chaturthi

Each lunar month in the Hindu calendar has two Chaturthi Tithis. The Shukla Paksha Chaturthi, which follows Amavasya (New Moon), is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi that follows Purnima (Full Moon) is observed as Sankasthi Chaturthi. Krishna Paksha's Chaturthi falls in the month of Bhadrapada, and it is known as Ganesha Chaturthi.

Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated by Hindus all over the world as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Although Vinayaka Chaturthi fasting is done every month. Vinayaka Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayaka Chaturthi. Varad means asking God to fulfill any desire one has.

Date and muhurat of Vinayak Chaturthi

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 01:19 AM, August 26

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 03:44 PM, August 27

Puja vidhi of Vinayaka Chaturthi

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a bath before sunrise and keep fast. This is a monthly ritual, so the day is also called Masik Vinayaka Chaturthi. Devotees should clean their homes with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ganesha temple to seek blessings.

But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Ganesha and offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits) and recite Lord Ganesha mantra, and finally perform Lord Ganesha Aarti.