Sadhguru To Conduct Day Long Advanced Meditation Program In Mumbai

Isha Foundation is offering ‘Soak in Ecstasy of Enlightenment’, an advanced full-day experiential program with Sadhguru in Mumbai on 14th December 2025. This program is an opportunity to be with Sadhguru as he takes participants through powerful processes and meditations. Participants can experience higher states of awareness, and even get a chance to ask Sadhguru burning questions.

The program is being conducted in English, along with live translations in Hindi and Marathi languages. This advanced-level program requires the completion of the Inner Engineering program including Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya.

The program will commence at 9am on Sunday 14th December, at the Jio World Center, in Bandra Kurla Complex and will conclude at 6:30pm.

‘Soak in Ecstasy of Enlightenment’ is not merely a program or an event. This is an immense possibility for one to touch the peak of pleasantness within oneself and be swept away by nameless ecstasies in the presence of Sadhguru. Sadhguru states this is not just another meditation program; it is a doorway to higher states of consciousness allowing one to explore the realm of ecstasy, where the essence of life is revealed in all its splendor.

This program is part of a series of experiential programs being conducted around the world by Sadhguru. Earlier this month a similar program was conducted in San Francisco and Philadelphia. On 22nd November Sadhguru conducted another such program in London ahead of the Mumbai event.

For more details and registrations, please visit: sadhguru.co/mumbai