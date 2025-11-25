 When Is Vivah Panchami November 25 Or 26? Here's To Know Rituals, Subh Muhurat, Significance & More
The festival symbolises perfect partnership, loyalty, and dharma, highlighting the genuine connection between Shri Rama and Mata Sita. Followers hold that celebrating this day with conviction fosters harmony, marital happiness, and divine blessings.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Vivah Panchami is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki (Sita). The day commemorates the wedding anniversary of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. According to Drikpanchang, on this day, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita got married, and this day is celebrated as the marriage anniversary of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Hence, devotees hail this day as Vivah Panchami.

The celestial marriage in Mithila

According to legend, the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita was held in Mithila, the place of Goddess Sita's birth. The festival is observed every year on the Shukla Paksha Panchami of the Margashirsha month. Devotees of Lord Ram and Sita perform puja, observe a day-long fast, and organise a marriage ceremony for the deities.

Vivah Panchami 2025: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day is celebrated this year on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Panchami Tithi Begins - 09:22 PM on November 24, 2025

Panchami Tithi Ends - 10:56 PM on November 25, 2025

Significance of Vivah Panchami

The festival symbolises perfect partnership, loyalty, and dharma, highlighting the genuine connection between Shri Rama and Mata Sita. Followers hold that celebrating this day with conviction fosters harmony, marital happiness, and divine blessings. The festivities hold unique significance in Mithila and Ayodhya, where worshippers engage in rituals, chant wedding songs, and visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ram and the Goddess temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Ramayan, Sudarkand, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Ram and Goddess Sita Aarti.

