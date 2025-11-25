PM Modi To Hoist Saffron Flag At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple In Ayodhya Today, Marking Its Completion | 10 Points

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday for a historic ceremony marking the formal completion of the Ram Temple. He will hoist a saffron flag atop the temple’s spire, a moment many are calling a symbolic 'second pran pratishtha' after the consecration of Ram Lalla in January 2024.

The event signifies the final declaration that the decades-awaited Ram Mandir is now fully complete. With thousands of devotees arriving and extensive security measures in place, Ayodhya has been transformed with grand decorations, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most important spiritual events of the year.

Here Are Top 10 Points About The Mega Event At Ayodhya Ram Temple:

1. Flag Hoisting Ceremony:

PM Modi will hoist a right-angled triangular saffron flag, measuring 10 ft by 20 ft, atop the Ram Temple spire today at noon.

2. Symbolic Elements Of The Flag:

The flag carries a radiant Sun representing Lord Rama’s brilliance, an ‘Om’ inscription and the Kovidara tree symbol, adding deep spiritual meaning.

3. Completion Of The Temple:

The hoisting formally marks the completion of the Ram Mandir after the installation of Ram Lalla in the garbhagriha in January 2024.

On the historic and blessed occasion of the flag-hoisting atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is presenting a magnificent Mangal-Svasti Gaan. It’s a musical offering crafted to fill the entire atmosphere with spiritual radiance.… pic.twitter.com/DvV1jz1IJr — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) November 24, 2025

4. Massive Security Deployment:

Ayodhya has heightened security with 6,970 personnel, including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, cyber teams and technical units.

5. Huge Devotee Influx:

Large numbers of devotees, both domestic and international, have already reached the temple for ‘darshan,’ with huge crowds expected on the event day.

6. Architectural Highlights:

The flag will be placed on a shikhar built in traditional Nagara style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota showcases diverse temple architecture.

7. Cultural & Spiritual Message:

The Prime Minister’s Office states the saffron flag symbolises dignity, unity, cultural continuity and the ideals of Ram Rajya.

8. PM Modi’s Visit To Saptmandir:

PM Modi will visit the Saptmandir complex, which includes temples of sages such as Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

9. Additional Temple Visits:

He will also visit the Sheshavtar Mandir and the Mata Annapurna temple, offering prayers at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah.

10. Significant Date & Mega Decorations:

The event coincides with Margashirsha Shukla Panchami, Vivah Panchami, and the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Around 100 tons of flowers have been used to decorate Ayodhya for the occasion, following earlier milestones like the 2020 Bhoomi Pujan and the January 2024 Pran Pratishtha.