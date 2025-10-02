 Dussehra 2025: All You Need To Know About Rituals & Mythological Tale Behind Vijayadashmi
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Dussehra 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana. Dussehra also marks the conclusion of the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems. According to mythology, Ravana kidnapped Sita during her 14-year exile with Lord Rama.

About Vijayadashmi

The word Vijayadashami means victory on the tenth day that commemorates Lord Rama's triumph over the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the demon Mahishasura.

Lenged of Vijayadashmi

The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's triumph over the demon Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems. According to mythology, Ravana kidnapped Sita during her 14-year exile with Lord Rama.

With the help of his brother Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Rama fought and defeated Ravana on the tenth day, which is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath. In Bengal, Vijayadashmi is marked by traditions such as Sindoor Khela and the Dhunuchi dance, along with the immersion of Durga idols in vibrant processions, symbolising the goddess's return to her heavenly home.

Rituals

On Vijayadashami, various traditional rituals are observed. People burn statues of the demon Ravana along with his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan (or Seemollanghan) are performed to celebrate victory, invoke blessings, and symbolically overcome obstacles. One of the most famous Dashami rituals in West Bengal is Sindoor Khela, where married women smear each other with vermilion as they bid farewell to the Goddess Durga.

Celebration

Dussehra is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavors.

