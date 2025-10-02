Dussehra 2025: All You Need To Know About Rituals & Mythological Tale Behind Vijayadashmi

Dussehra 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

The auspicious celebration of Dussehra, also known as the Vijayadashami festival, marks the triumph of good over evil, observed across the nation with great spirit and devotion. Dussehra marks the victory, where Maa Durga wins over the buffalo demon Mahishasura and Lord Rama defeats Ravana. Dussehra also marks the conclusion of the nine-day festival of Navratri and Durga Puja. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems. According to mythology, Ravana kidnapped Sita during her 14-year exile with Lord Rama.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Women offer sindoor (vermillion) to Goddess Durga as they participate in Sindoor Khela celebrations on the occassion of Vijayadashmi.



Sindoor Khela marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations. pic.twitter.com/940mQfKPDk — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

About Vijayadashmi

The word Vijayadashami means victory on the tenth day that commemorates Lord Rama's triumph over the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the demon Mahishasura.

Lenged of Vijayadashmi

With the help of his brother Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Rama fought and defeated Ravana on the tenth day, which is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath. In Bengal, Vijayadashmi is marked by traditions such as Sindoor Khela and the Dhunuchi dance, along with the immersion of Durga idols in vibrant processions, symbolising the goddess's return to her heavenly home.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Women celebrate Vijayadashmi by participating in 'Sindoor Khela' at the Mudiali Club Kolkata. Today marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations. pic.twitter.com/jLKCoeQ0mJ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

Rituals

On Vijayadashami, various traditional rituals are observed. People burn statues of the demon Ravana along with his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan (or Seemollanghan) are performed to celebrate victory, invoke blessings, and symbolically overcome obstacles. One of the most famous Dashami rituals in West Bengal is Sindoor Khela, where married women smear each other with vermilion as they bid farewell to the Goddess Durga.

#WATCH | Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend the Ravana Dahan ceremony as the chief guest during the Dussehra festival in Panchkula today.



The largest effigy in the Tricity, measuring 180 feet tall, will be burnt here today.#Vijayadashmi #Dussehra2025 pic.twitter.com/66S9vSeeFl — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

Celebration

Dussehra is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavors.