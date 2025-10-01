Maha Navami 2025: Know Date, Significance, Rituals & More About Kanya Pujan

Maha Navami 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Navratri, an auspicious festival that is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is observed for nine days. The festival, which holds special significance, falls four times every year, out of which two are Gupt Navratri. One is Shardiya Navratri and the other is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra, and Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fast, offer prayers, perform puja, and light lamps for the entire nine days. Maha Navami is the last day of the Navratri festival. On this day, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Siddhidatri, is worshipped.

Today is #MahaNavami, the last day of Maa Durga's stay on Earth before she heads back to Kailash tomorrow.



As the Dhak beats and the Dhunuchi spreads its fragrance amidst the ululation and the excitement of the people, we pray to Maa for her continued blessings. pic.twitter.com/eEpc48ZK1I — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 1, 2025

Maha Navami 2025

Maha Navami is celebrated with the sacred tradition of Navami Kanya Oujan or Kajak Puja. It marks an important day in the Shardiya Navratri festival. The auspicious day is observed on the ninth day of Navratri. This puja honours nine young girls under the age of 13, representing the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. The puja symbolises purity, innocence, and the victory of good over evil, commemorating the day when Devi Durga defeated Mahishasura. Devotees offer prayers, gifts, and meals to these girls, seeking blessings and positive energy in their lives.

Katra, J&K: On Maha Navami, a huge influx of devotees arrived in Katra to take part in the Vaishno Devi Yatra and offer prayers at the sacred shrine. pic.twitter.com/ciLDBFaGUi — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2025

Maha Navami 2025 dates and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day is celebrated on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Ashwina Navratri Parana on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Navami Tithi Begins - 06:06 PM on September 30, 2025

Navami Tithi Ends - 07:01 PM on October 01, 2025

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is considered one of the most significant after Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the Ashwin month, begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues till Navami. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, Goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil. Devotees celebrate this festival and perform numerous rituals.

VIDEO | Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) performs ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri's Maha Navami.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/20MhQjvhil — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2025

Nine forms of Goddess Durga

The nine forms of Goddess Durga are also known as the Navdurga. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.