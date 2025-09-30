 What Is The Significance Of Saraswati Balidan During Navratri?
Saraswati Balidan is a Hindu ceremony conducted on Mahanavami, the third day of Saraswati Puja in the Navratri festival, to pay tribute to Goddess Saraswati. The term "Balidan" translates to "sacrifice", but in relation to this ritual, it refers to a Poornaphala (an intact coconut) presented in a sacrificial fire during a Havan (fire ceremony).

The event represents the conclusion of the final three days of Navratri, which honour the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, arts, and creativity, embodying spiritual and intellectual advancement.

About Saraswati Balidan 2025

Saraswati Balidan is a sacred occasion dedicated to the goddess Saraswati. The auspicious day falls on the ninth day of the bright fortnight in the Ashwin month during Navratri. This auspicious day falls under the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra, enhancing its spiritual significance. Saraswati Balidaan is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and the southern parts of India. This year, Saraswati Balidan is observed on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Saraswati Balidan 2025 Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the third day of Saraswati Puja during Navratri is known as Saraswati Balidan day.

Uttara Ashadha Balidan Muhurat - 03:44 PM to 06:07 PM

Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra Begins - 08:06 AM on October 01, 2025

Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra Ends - 09:13 AM on October 02, 2025

Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Goddess Saraswati temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a white cloth on it. Place the idol of Goddess Saraswati. Offer white and yellow flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Saraswati mantra and conduct the havana. Chant the mantra "Om Aim Saraswati Svaha" to invoke her divine presence.

