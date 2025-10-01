Why Dussehra Is Considered Auspicious Time To Buy New Things

Dussehra 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva/ AstroTalk

Dussehra, also referred to as Vijayadashmi, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's triumph over the demon Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The festival symbolises that righteousness wins, no matter how powerful evil seems. According to mythology, Ravana kidnapped Sita during her 14-year exile with Lord Rama.

VIDEO | Ranchi : Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in Ravan Dahan at Morhabadi and Argora grounds; preparations are underway for the Dussehra event.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qsLqtL3WXt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2025

Dussehra, an auspicious time to buy new things

Dussehra is viewed as an auspicious occasion for purchasing items as it signifies the victory of good over evil and the start of new, prosperous endeavors. The celebration takes place on the tenth day of the Navratri and Durga Puja festivals, honouring the divine feminine energy. The word Vijayadashami means victory on the tenth day that commemorates Lord Rama's triumph over the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of the demon Mahishasura. This powerful symbolism makes it an ideal day to start new ventures or make significant purchases, as they are believed to be blessed with success.

#WATCH | J&K: Preparation for Dussehra underway in Srinagar to celebrate the victory of good over evil. pic.twitter.com/4LWn2xnz3M — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2025

Buying gold is considered auspicious

It is also believed that devotees should buy gold on this auspicious day to increase wealth and happiness in their lives. The purchase is seen as a sacred act that can bring good fortune and financial stability. On the day of Vijayadashmi, devotees should worship Goddess Lakshmi and perform the Shastra Puja.

It is a tradition of buying tools, vehicles, and equipment and worshiping them. According to a legend, the practice of purchasing gold is connected to King Raghu, a forebear of Lord Rama. A golden shower happened beneath the Aapti tree, rendering the leaves emblematic of gold. Individuals persist in purchasing gold and trading Aapti leaves as a symbol of affluence and success.

Celebration

Dussehra is celebrated across India with diverse customs and traditions. Dussehra coincides with Durga Puja, marking the return of Goddess Durga to Mount Kailash. It is also regarded as an auspicious time to embark on new learning endeavors.