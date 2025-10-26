Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Kharna Samagri List, Date, Rituals & Significance Of The Sacred Festival

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Samagri | File Image

Chhath Puja, one of the most spiritually rich festivals in India, is celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival spans four days of fasting, prayer, and thanksgiving, each day carrying deep spiritual meaning. Among the four days, Kharna, which falls on the second day, holds immense importance as it marks the preparation for the main rituals of Chhath.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma gets a ghat constructed at his residence for Chhath Puja. pic.twitter.com/pnQABWVoMi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

Kharna: the second day of Chhath

Kharna marks the day when devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking it only after performing rituals dedicated to the setting sun. The evening is filled with devotion, purity, and the preparation of Kharna Prasad, which is offered to Chhathi Maiya before being shared among family and neighbors.

List of essential Samagri (items) required for Kharna during Chhath Puja 2025:

New earthen stove (mitti ka chulha) and wood or cow dung cakes for cooking.

New utensils for preparing Kheer (rice pudding made with jaggery or sugar and milk).

Rice, jaggery, and milk — the main ingredients for Kharna Prasad.

Fresh fruits like bananas, coconuts, sugarcane, and guavas.

Tulsi leaves and sacred water (Gangajal) for purification.

New clothes (soop and daura baskets) for keeping offerings.

Incense sticks, diyas, and flowers for the evening puja.

After sunset, devotees offer Kheer and Roti to Chhathi Maiya, break their fast, and share the sacred prasad.

Significance

Kharna symbolises purification of body and soul, preparing devotees for the 36-hour nirjala fast that follows. The rituals reflect deep gratitude toward nature and the life-giving energy of the Sun. As Chhath Puja 2025 nears, preparations for Kharna remind us of simplicity, devotion, and the timeless bond between humans and nature.