 Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Kharna Samagri List, Date, Rituals & Significance Of The Sacred Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChhath Puja 2025: Complete Kharna Samagri List, Date, Rituals & Significance Of The Sacred Festival

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Kharna Samagri List, Date, Rituals & Significance Of The Sacred Festival

Chhath Puja, one of the most spiritually rich festivals in India, is celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Samagri | File Image

Chhath Puja, one of the most spiritually rich festivals in India, is celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival spans four days of fasting, prayer, and thanksgiving, each day carrying deep spiritual meaning. Among the four days, Kharna, which falls on the second day, holds immense importance as it marks the preparation for the main rituals of Chhath.

Kharna: the second day of Chhath

Kharna marks the day when devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking it only after performing rituals dedicated to the setting sun. The evening is filled with devotion, purity, and the preparation of Kharna Prasad, which is offered to Chhathi Maiya before being shared among family and neighbors.

List of essential Samagri (items) required for Kharna during Chhath Puja 2025:

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Calls Delhi Visit Routine, CM Siddaramaiah To Announce Cabinet Reshuffle Later
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Calls Delhi Visit Routine, CM Siddaramaiah To Announce Cabinet Reshuffle Later
Maharashtra Launches State-Level Programmes to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi
Maharashtra Launches State-Level Programmes to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi
Delhi Court Acquits Six In Allahabad Bank Housing Loan Case, CBI Fails To Prove Charges Beyond Doubt
Delhi Court Acquits Six In Allahabad Bank Housing Loan Case, CBI Fails To Prove Charges Beyond Doubt
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR - Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR - Watch

New earthen stove (mitti ka chulha) and wood or cow dung cakes for cooking.

New utensils for preparing Kheer (rice pudding made with jaggery or sugar and milk).

Rice, jaggery, and milk — the main ingredients for Kharna Prasad.

Fresh fruits like bananas, coconuts, sugarcane, and guavas.

Tulsi leaves and sacred water (Gangajal) for purification.

New clothes (soop and daura baskets) for keeping offerings.

Incense sticks, diyas, and flowers for the evening puja.

After sunset, devotees offer Kheer and Roti to Chhathi Maiya, break their fast, and share the sacred prasad.

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2: Kharna Date, Vrat Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset Time & Puja Vidhi
article-image

Significance

Kharna symbolises purification of body and soul, preparing devotees for the 36-hour nirjala fast that follows. The rituals reflect deep gratitude toward nature and the life-giving energy of the Sun. As Chhath Puja 2025 nears, preparations for Kharna remind us of simplicity, devotion, and the timeless bond between humans and nature.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Shilpa Shetty Eats To Stay So Fit At 50?

What Shilpa Shetty Eats To Stay So Fit At 50?

'Raat Gayi Baat Gayi': Netizens Find 28-Yr-Old Janhvi Kapoor Wiser Than Twinkle Khanna, Kajol & KJo...

'Raat Gayi Baat Gayi': Netizens Find 28-Yr-Old Janhvi Kapoor Wiser Than Twinkle Khanna, Kajol & KJo...

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Kharna Samagri List, Date, Rituals & Significance Of The Sacred Festival

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Kharna Samagri List, Date, Rituals & Significance Of The Sacred Festival

Isha Ambani Celebrates Lavish Birthday In Jamnagar Wearing A Hot Red Bejewelled Ensemble: Know Cost

Isha Ambani Celebrates Lavish Birthday In Jamnagar Wearing A Hot Red Bejewelled Ensemble: Know Cost

Satish Shah's Wife Madhu Is Suffering From This Health Condition; Know More About It

Satish Shah's Wife Madhu Is Suffering From This Health Condition; Know More About It