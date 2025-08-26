Guiding Light: Incarnation Of Love | Representational Image

Sri Krishna grew up in Brindavan. The gopas and the gopis, the simple cowherds and milkmaids who had the good fortune to have Him amidst them, whose rare privilege and blessing it was to have beheld His beautiful face, with whom He played games and indulged in a thousand divine leelas-the gopas and gopis exclaimed when they saw Him face to face: "We have seen the light of love in His face! We have seen the rapture of love! We have seen the ecstasy of love! We have seen the face of ananda-the bliss that no ending knows!"

One of those fortunate souls was Radha, whose name to this day, is entwined in conjunction with His Divine Name.

Who was Radha? What was she to Krishna that His name is prefixed by hers, as Radha Krishna! In all our sacred puranas the female Shakti is given priority. We have spiritual pairs—Shiv-Paravati, Ram-Sita, and Radha-Krishna.

Why is Radha's name so inextricably linked with Krishna? Radha's birthday is celebrated fifteen days after Janmashtami; it is called Radha Ashtami. In north India, Radha Ashtami is celebrated with equal zest and enthusiasm as Janmashtami, because Radha is considered as the incarnation of love and devotion. She is called with reverence—'Sri Radhey', as 'Radha Rani' and 'Radhika'.

For a large number of people in north India, 'Jai Sri Radhey' is a sacred mantra. It is a mantra, which leads to the heart of Sri Krishna. People who chant this mantra with faith and devotion experience Sri Krishna at a higher level of consciousness. The most ardent devotees of Lord Krishna firmly believe that chanting 'Sri Radhey' in itself is spiritually beneficial.

Blessed is her beautiful Name!

August 31 is sacred as Radha Ashtami.

Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.