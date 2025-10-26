Chhath Puja 2025: Follow These Dos & Don’ts For A Blessed Celebration

Chhath Puja 2025 | X/ @Satyamraj_in

Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. It is a symbol of devotion, purity, and gratitude. As devotees across India prepare for Chhath Puja 2025, knowing the right dos and don’ts becomes essential to observe the rituals correctly and maintain the sanctity of the festival.

Chhath Puja is the only major Hindu festival in the world that honors nature without causing any pollution or harm.



It is the most ancient Vedic thanksgiving festival, dedicated to the Sun, the eternal source of all life. pic.twitter.com/vPwKWJExtt — Satyam Raj (@Satyamraj_in) October 21, 2025

Here are some important Dos and Don’ts to follow during Chhath Puja:

Dos:

Keep your home, surroundings, and puja space clean. The devotee observing the fast (Vrati) should maintain complete purity in thoughts and actions.

Begin each day of the puja with a bath in a clean body of water, such as a river or pond, symbolizing purification.

Eat only vegetarian and onion-garlic-free meals before and during the puja.

Use Natural Materials: Use earthen lamps, bamboo baskets (daura), and eco-friendly items for offerings.

Cook Kheer, Thekua, and fruits with pure hands and in a clean environment.

The Vrati should keep the fast with utmost devotion and avoid anger, gossip, or negativity.

Don’ts:

Avoid Alcohol, Meat, or Smoking.

Don’t touch the offerings without purification

Avoid Using Metal Utensils because traditionally, only earthen or brass utensils are used.

Do Not Interrupt a Devotee’s Fast.

Chhath Puja 2025 reminds us that faith, discipline, and cleanliness are key to seeking divine blessings from Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Observing these dos and don’ts ensures a spiritually fulfilling and auspicious celebration. On the second day of the sacred festival, Kharna is observed, which symbolises purification of body and soul, preparing devotees for the 36-hour nirjala fast that follows. The rituals reflect deep gratitude toward nature and the life-giving energy of the Sun.