 Chhath Puja 2025: Follow These Dos & Don’ts For A Blessed Celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChhath Puja 2025: Follow These Dos & Don’ts For A Blessed Celebration

Chhath Puja 2025: Follow These Dos & Don’ts For A Blessed Celebration

Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. It is a symbol of devotion, purity, and gratitude.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Chhath Puja 2025 | X/ @Satyamraj_in

Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. It is a symbol of devotion, purity, and gratitude. As devotees across India prepare for Chhath Puja 2025, knowing the right dos and don’ts becomes essential to observe the rituals correctly and maintain the sanctity of the festival.

Here are some important Dos and Don’ts to follow during Chhath Puja:

Dos:

Keep your home, surroundings, and puja space clean. The devotee observing the fast (Vrati) should maintain complete purity in thoughts and actions.

FPJ Shorts
Trump Grooves To Malaysian Beats: US President Dances With PM Anwar Ibrahim During Malaysia Visit - VIDEO
Trump Grooves To Malaysian Beats: US President Dances With PM Anwar Ibrahim During Malaysia Visit - VIDEO
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?
Uttar Pradesh News: Bus Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Revri Toll Plaza; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Bus Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway Near Revri Toll Plaza; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Telangana Cracks Down On Private Buses Over Safety Violations
Telangana Cracks Down On Private Buses Over Safety Violations

Begin each day of the puja with a bath in a clean body of water, such as a river or pond, symbolizing purification.

Eat only vegetarian and onion-garlic-free meals before and during the puja.

Use Natural Materials: Use earthen lamps, bamboo baskets (daura), and eco-friendly items for offerings.

Cook Kheer, Thekua, and fruits with pure hands and in a clean environment.

The Vrati should keep the fast with utmost devotion and avoid anger, gossip, or negativity.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 | FPJ

Don’ts:

Avoid Alcohol, Meat, or Smoking.

Don’t touch the offerings without purification

Avoid Using Metal Utensils because traditionally, only earthen or brass utensils are used.

Do Not Interrupt a Devotee’s Fast.

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Kharna Samagri List, Date, Rituals & Significance Of The Sacred Festival
article-image

Celebration

Chhath Puja 2025 reminds us that faith, discipline, and cleanliness are key to seeking divine blessings from Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Observing these dos and don’ts ensures a spiritually fulfilling and auspicious celebration. On the second day of the sacred festival, Kharna is observed, which symbolises purification of body and soul, preparing devotees for the 36-hour nirjala fast that follows. The rituals reflect deep gratitude toward nature and the life-giving energy of the Sun.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Stinks': Video Of Foreigner Travelling In Crowded Train Beside Toilet In Kochi Goes Viral |...

'It Stinks': Video Of Foreigner Travelling In Crowded Train Beside Toilet In Kochi Goes Viral |...

Chhath Puja 2025: Follow These Dos & Don’ts For A Blessed Celebration

Chhath Puja 2025: Follow These Dos & Don’ts For A Blessed Celebration

'It Makes My Blood Boil and My Stomach Hurt When I See People Littering': Foreign Resident Urges...

'It Makes My Blood Boil and My Stomach Hurt When I See People Littering': Foreign Resident Urges...

What Shilpa Shetty Eats To Stay So Fit At 50?

What Shilpa Shetty Eats To Stay So Fit At 50?

'Raat Gayi Baat Gayi': Netizens Find 28-Yr-Old Janhvi Kapoor Wiser Than Twinkle Khanna, Kajol & KJo...

'Raat Gayi Baat Gayi': Netizens Find 28-Yr-Old Janhvi Kapoor Wiser Than Twinkle Khanna, Kajol & KJo...