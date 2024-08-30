World Coconut Day: Discover The Numerous Benefits Of The Tree In Its Entirety

siraphol siricharattakul

Most of us would have learnt in school about the Kalpavriksha, or the “tree of life” which is so known because every part of it is useful to humans. That’s the familiar palm tree Cocos nucifera, the only living species of the genus Cocos and literally a powerhouse of nutrition and other benefits.

It’s sad that the coconut got such a bad reputation for several years because of negative propaganda spurred by rival oil producers. Fortunately that’s a thing of the past, and even the West is wise to the excellent qualities of this hardy nut. Who knows, soon they might also “discover” the properties of the tree’s other parts!

For people in coconut-producing countries, however, the knowledge has always been there, and treasured as a way of life. In fact, the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), an intergovernmental organisation of coconut-producing countries, has been celebrating World Coconut Day on September 2 since 2009.

We don’t need to be told that the coconut is regarded as holy, and plays a significant role in most Hindu rituals. The launch of anything from an enterprise to a boat, housewarming, foundation stone laying, buying a new car... It isn’t complete without breaking a coconut!

Pity about the water that gets wasted on these occasions, though – that coconut water is like liquid gold for the body, as it is full of electrolytes and minerals. No wonder it’s among the first things we reach for on a hot day.

Once you’re done with the water, comes the sweet white kernel of the coconut, the essential ingredient in coastal cuisine. Dried into copra, or scraped for fresh use, the coconut lends its inimitable flavour – whether it is ground into a masala, roasted and pounded into a chutney, or sprinkled freshly grated into your favourite dish. Palm sugar is even made from the budding flower.

Consuming coconut, especially fresh, regularly helps keep hair shiny and skin supple. Coconut oil, which is extracted from the dried copra, has similar benefits, and a wider range of applications. The oil is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), and of course Indians have long been using it on our hair and for massage, without knowing any of these complicated words.

Now that we know more about MCTs, it emerges that coconut oil is more of a medicine and less of a food or cosmetic aid.

Oil is well

The MCTs in coconut oil can help increase metabolism and support weight loss. MCTs can also improve gut health and reduce symptoms of IBS.

Coconut oil's fatty acids nourish and moisturise skin and hair, reducing dryness and frizz.

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which has antimicrobial and antifungal properties, and thus supports the immune system.

Coconut oil's anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe and calm irritated skin and joints.

Coconut oil's antimicrobial properties can help reduce bad breath, plaque, and gum inflammation.

Coconut oil is a natural makeup remover as it effectively removes makeup without stripping skin of its natural oils.

Coconut oil's MCTs may help increase HDL (good) cholesterol and reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol. So much for the myth that coconut is high in cholesterol!

Cuisine

You can stock up on fresh grated coconut in your freezer, as it is available frozen at most supermarkets, stores and online outlets. It’s as good as the fresh coconut, although the latter is unbeatable when you want to snack on a handful of it, freshly grated. To grind into curries or other coconut-based dishes, you can use either fresh or dried coconut – likewise, for using in dishes as a garnish. The simple poha gets the nomenclature of “special poha” when freshly grated coconut is sprinkled over it.

Coconut water is best enjoyed by itself, and some attempts at incorporating it into cocktails haven’t really taken off. But coconut milk is more forgiving, and allows itself to be made into a variety of drinks, from the kokum or sol kadi, to a daiquiri.

You could even sip that from a cup made out of a coconut shell. Coconut shells are used to make a wide range of crafts, from utensils to jewellery, and the husk is used for making coir. The shells are now also being ground and used to make exfoliating scrubs. The leaves of the coconut tree are woven into the ubiquitous thatched roofs that one sees in rural areas all along the Konkan coast. The sturdy trunk provides wood which is traditionally made into canoes, and is now also used for furniture and even flooring.