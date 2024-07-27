Beetroot: The Nutrient-Packed Root That Can Transform Your Health

beetroot |

Its deep-red colour is both cherished and abhorred — the first because it perks up the look of a dish like nothing else, and the latter because if it spills on your clothes the stain is difficult to eradicate.

A versatile root vegetable, beetroot is known for being rich in iron, but now even more information about its nutritional value has emerged, making it indeed a superfood. From boosting heart health to supporting detoxification, the beneficial qualities of beetroot are myriad.

Nitrates

Eating beetroot regularly may well give you pink poop, but don’t be alarmed — it helps to lower blood pressure, improve blood lipid profiles and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, beetroot's nitrates are converted into nitric oxide in the body, which helps relax and dilate blood vessels, improving blood flow and reducing blood pressure.

Nitrates have also been shown to improve blood flow to the brain, boosting cognitive function, memory, and mood. This makes it a potential natural remedy for reducing the risk of dementia and age-related cognitive decline.

Isoflavones

New studies also indicate that daily consumption of beetroot (whole or juice) improves blood vessel function, which is impacted by lower estrogen levels during menopause. The nitrate-rich juice helps to widen and relax blood vessels and protects post-menopausal women, who have decreased estrogen levels. The study found that the beneficial effects of beetroot juice were maintained even in late postmenopausal women.

Beetroot contains phytoestrogens (isoflavones), which are plant compounds that mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Estrogen levels often decline during menopause, so consuming foods rich in phytoestrogens may help alleviate symptoms associated with estrogen deficiency during peri-menopause and menopause.

Vitamins

Beetroot is an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, including folate, potassium, magnesium and manganese. Folate, a B vitamin, plays a crucial role in cell growth and development, while potassium helps regulate blood pressure and support healthy heart function. Magnesium — which is often lacking in modern diets — is vital for muscle and nerve function, as well as bone health.

The vitamin C in beetroot could also regulate an imbalance of the stress hormone cortisol. Regularly consuming beetroot can be a safe and natural way for your body to absorb some of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C.

Antioxidants

We often hear that we should eat colourful fruits and vegetables for their antioxidant properties, and beetroot leads the charge here. Betalains, the unique pigments responsible for its deep-red colour, have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Beetroot's anti-inflammatory properties can be particularly beneficial for individuals with conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia or gout, where chronic inflammation is a major concern.

Caution

Since beetroot contains natural sugar – in fact, it is used for making beet sugar, an alternative to cane sugar – people with diabetes or high blood sugar should consume it with care, and after consulting their doctor.

If kidney stones are a worry, be extra cautious with beetroot due to the oxalate content. Oxalates are a food-based anti-nutrient that bind with calcium and prevent its absorption. However, if you ferment the beetroot, such as to make pickles, it can remove about 70% of the oxalate component.

Quick beetroot recipes

Beetroot wedges

Beetroot is a brilliant vegetable (no pun intended) for grilling or roasting. All you need is minimal salt and pepper, and/or any spices you would like. A touch of garlic, for instance, or a dusting of chaat masala after the beetroot is roasted, will make for a tasty side dish or appetiser. Boil beetroot, peel, cut into wedges as you would do for potatoes, and pan-fry in a little light-flavoured oil such as olive oil or sunflower oil. Fry on all sides until golden (the aroma will be irresistible), and season to taste.

Beetroot raita

We call this a “party salad” as it is quite a show-stopper. Boil and peel beetroot, and cut into small cubes or small slices. In a pan heat some light-flavoured oil such as olive oil or sunflower oil, and splutter mustard seeds in it. Just before turning off the heat, add whole slit green chillies. Pour it over the beetroot, add salt to taste, add thick yogurt beaten smooth, mix and garnish with chopped fresh coriander leaves. The yogurt turns pink, as you would imagine, and the colour deepens with standing, so if you want to keep it light pink add the yogurt just before serving.