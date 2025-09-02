 Beauty & Glamour! Grace Hayden Steals The Spotlight As DPL 2025 Anchor, Embracing Her Inner Glam And Cricket Spirit
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Image: Grace Hayden/Instagram

Grace Hayden, daughter of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden, has quickly become one of the most talked-about figures of the Delhi Premier League 2025. Ascending from her IPL anchor days to now being crowned the “Cricket Glam Queen” of the DPL, she has captivated fans with her charisma, style, and infectious energy.

Whether donning a stunning white ensemble or a glamorous gown, Grace brings runway-worthy style to cricket commentary. Her fashion sense, often described as a "boundary smasher," complements the high-adrenaline action on the field, lending an elegant yet vibrant presence to every broadcast.

More than just good looks, Grace shines as a skilled sports presenter, MC, and content creator. She’s even become a brand ambassador including the prestigious Birdsville Races 2025 . With a diverse portfolio, her presence elevates not just the DPL, but the broader sporting and entertainment landscape.

Star Power Lives On

As the daughter of Matthew Hayden, she carries a legacy of cricketing excellence, yet she’s firmly making her own mark. Her magnetic appeal, combined with journalistic professionalism and a polished brand identity, has made her a standout personality at the DPL.

From social media reels to stylish on-air appearances, fans have embraced Grace as the glamorous face of the tournament. In a league defined by fast-paced cricket, she's proven that commentary can be just as captivating as the action on the pitch.

