Rajasthan Royals Eye Ravindra Jadeja And Sam Curran As Part Of Sanju Samson Trade To CSK: Reports 

In what could be one of the most talked-about moves ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly negotiating a high-profile trade. The deal involves RR’s star player Sanju Samson moving to CSK, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran would head to Rajasthan in exchange.

Sanju Samson, retained by RR for INR 18 crore, has been the face of the franchise for over a decade, serving as both captain and key batter. On the other hand, Jadeja, retained by CSK for the same amount, is an iconic all-rounder who has played more than 250 IPL matches. Sam Curran, acquired by CSK for INR 2.4 crore in 2025, would provide RR with a quality overseas all-rounder as part of the swap. Earlier speculation suggested RR might demand young South African batter Dewald Brevis, but current reports indicate Curran is the preferred option.

For CSK, the potential acquisition of Sanju Samson offers a fresh batting core and a strong leadership option. Samson’s experience and ability to handle high-pressure situations make him a valuable addition, especially as CSK look to rebuild after a disappointing 2025 season. Jadeja, while a celebrated CSK veteran, is considered replaceable given the team’s plans for restructuring.

Rajasthan Royals' favorable situation

Rajasthan Royals stand to gain balance and depth with the trade. Jadeja’s spin and batting, combined with Curran’s pace and all-round skills, could strengthen RR’s squad significantly ahead of the 2026 auction. The move also allows RR to secure two quality players in one transaction, rather than a single asset.

The trade is still subject to formalities. All three players must give written consent, and both franchises must submit a trade proposal to the IPL Governing Council for approval. Only after these steps will the deal be finalized, leaving room for changes or even collapse.

If completed, this trade would have major implications for IPL 2026. CSK may signal a full-scale rebuild, potentially releasing senior players to free up their salary cap. Meanwhile, RR’s departure of a long-time captain signals a shift in strategy and raises questions about the team’s leadership going forward. Fans of both franchises will be closely watching, as the deal could see Sanju Samson donning CSK yellow and Jadeja and Curran in RR pink for the first time.