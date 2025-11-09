 'Bhai Kuch Toh Sharam Karo': Netizens Troll Muhammad Shahzad For Imitating Hardik Pandya's Celebration After Winning Hong Kong Sixes Trophy; Video
While Hardik Pandya’s celebration remains iconic, Shahzad’s viral attempt serves as a reminder that recreating signature moments is always risky, especially under the ever-watchful eye of cricket fans on social media.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Image: Hardik Pandya/Instagram/Muhammad Shahzad/X

Pakistan’s Muhammad Shahzad found himself at the center of social media banter after attempting to replicate Hardik Pandya’s now-famous championship celebration following Pakistan’s triumph at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Pandya, known for his exuberant and energetic gestures after winning tournaments, has made the celebration his signature move, much loved by fans worldwide.

However, Shahzad’s attempt didn’t go down as smoothly with the online cricket community. Clips of the Pakistan player mimicking Pandya’s iconic celebration quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions. While some found it amusing, many critics trolled the cricketer, with comments ranging from “Bhai, kuch toh sharam karo” to playful memes mocking the attempt.

Fans noted that Pandya’s celebration carries the weight of his international success and championship wins, making Shahzad’s imitation, albeit lighthearted, seem out of place in comparison. Social media debates around the clip continue, with cricket fans divided between admiration, humor, and gentle mockery.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

While Hardik Pandya's celebration remains iconic, Shahzad's viral attempt serves as a reminder that recreating signature moments is always risky, especially under the ever-watchful eye of cricket fans on social media.

