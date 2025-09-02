Maharashtra's 100-Year-Old Tradition Where Prasad Is Caught With Umbrella Goes Viral | VIDEO

Unique tradition in Beed district of Maharashtra | Image Courtesy: @SamratNewsTv | X

When it comes to Ganeshotsav, every city in Maharashtra adds its own touch of devotion and festivity. But in Beed district, a Shri Ganesh temple has been holding on to a truly unique tradition for over a century, where prasad is not handed out but showered from rooftops and caught with upside-down umbrellas.

Century-old unique tradition in Beed

This 100-year-old custom unfolds during Gauri Puja of the Ganesh Chaturthi, as reported by NDTV. Once the rituals inside the temple conclude, large quantities of prasad are prepared for the devotees. But instead of distributing it by hand, locals toss it from the rooftops of nearby houses. Hundreds of devotees gather below, their umbrellas flipped upside down, ready to catch the sacred offering.

Interestingly, this ritual wasn’t always centred on umbrellas. Oral traditions suggest that in earlier times, devotees would collect the prasad in their turbans or dhotis. As times changed, people began using umbrellas instead, giving rise to a vibrant spectacle that is now an inseparable part of Beed’s Ganeshotsav.

For the community, it is more than just a quirky ritual; media reports suggest that it is a way of honouring a practice handed down for generations. The sight of prasad raining down from rooftops and umbrellas turned into bowls of blessings has become symbolic of Beed’s unique identity during the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began across India on Wednesday, August 27, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The 10-day festival will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, when devotees will bid farewell to their beloved Bappa with massive processions, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, and heartfelt prayers.

Across Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav is much more than just rituals. It’s a time when neighbourhoods unite for aartis, devotional songs, cultural events, and of course, delicious prasad offerings like modaks.