 Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 7 Watch LIVE: Anant Ambani, Shilpa Shetty Seek Blessing; Grand Afternoon Aarti & More
HomeLifestyleLalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 7 Watch LIVE: Anant Ambani, Shilpa Shetty Seek Blessing; Grand Afternoon Aarti & More

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 7 Watch LIVE: Anant Ambani, Shilpa Shetty Seek Blessing; Grand Afternoon Aarti & More

From star-studded darshan to grand afternoon rituals, Day 7 highlight of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 in Mumbai.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 7 highlights | Image Courtesy: Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai’s beloved Lalbaugcha Raja entered Day 7 of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, September 2, 2025, with yet another powerful display of devotion. The grand afternoon aarti turned the pandal into a sea of chants, lights, and folded hands as thousands of devotees gathered to seek blessings. For many, it wasn’t just a ritual; it was an overwhelming spiritual experience.

Watch the afternoon aarti below:

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 7 Aarti

The afternoon aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja has become a daily highlight, and today was no exception. The atmosphere brimmed with divine energy as worshippers sang along, filling the space with faith and joy. The ritual once again reinforced why the iconic idol is regarded as the “King of Mumbai’s devotion”.

article-image

Anant to Shilpa: Star-studded Lalbaugcha Raja darshan

Day 7 also drew several prominent visitors. Anant Ambani, dressed in a navy blue sherwani, arrived with close friend Shikhar Pahariya and offered prayers amidst tight security.

Actress Shilpa Shetty made a graceful appearance in a traditional saree, offering modaks to Bappa with folded hands. Political leaders, including Nana Patole, also visited, highlighting how the pandal attracts people from all walks of life.

article-image

Catch Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 highlights live

For devotees who cannot visit Lalbaugcha Raja 2025, the Mandal’s 24x7 live-streaming service has become a lifeline. Since August 27, the stream has allowed people across the globe to join in virtually and will continue till Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, ensuring that no devotee misses out on the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja.

Check the link here: Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 live darshan

youtube.com/watch?v=q0M6HVPSRhc&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepressjournal.in%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE
article-image

For Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi isn't just another religious festival; it’s an unbreakable tradition of faith, community, and celebration. And with more days to go before visarjan, Lalbaugcha Raja is only set to welcome even bigger crowds in the days ahead.

