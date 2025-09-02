 Anant Ambani Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 With Tight Security Amid Massive Crowd; Watch Video
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: Youtube | Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai is never complete without a stop at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, and this year, Anant Ambani made his midnight visit on September 2, 2025, which marked the seventh day of the festival.

Accompanied by close friend and Janhvi Kapoor’s beau, Shikhar Pahariya, Anant entered the pandal under a heavy security presence. Visuals shared by the official Lalbaugcha Raja YouTube channel showed him surrounded by guards, ensuring safety amid the massive turnout of devotees.

Check out the video below:

Dressed in a navy-blue sherwani set, Anant bowed before Lord Ganesha, touched Bappa’s feet, and sought blessings, while Shikhar kept his look understated in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Grandeur of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025

This year’s Lalbaugcha Raja festivities began on August 27 and will continue till September 6, 2025. On average, 1.5 million devotees visit daily, making it one of India’s largest religious gatherings. Pilgrims often wait in long queues for hours for the chance to see the deity up close.

The pandal’s biggest attraction this year is its Tirupati Balaji-inspired theme. Intricately designed with fine artistry, the structure recreates the spiritual aura of the Tirumala temple while blending seamlessly with the grandeur of Lalbaugcha Raja. Visitors have praised the detailing and the devotional ambience, making it a must-visit attraction during Ganeshotsav.

Legacy of Lalbaugcha Raja

More than just a Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja is considered a living tradition of Mumbai. Established in 1934 by the local fishing and vendor community, it grew into the city’s most iconic Ganesh Chaturthi mandal.

Popularly known as “Navasacha Ganpati”, the one who fulfills wishes, the idol holds deep spiritual importance. For decades, devotees from across the country have come here to pray for prosperity, health, and success, believing that heartfelt prayers never go unanswered.

