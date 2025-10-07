How Fashion Designer Ranna Gill Draws Inspiration From Art, Architecture, Travel & Culture

Ranna Gill |

Fashion is not just about hem lengths and clothing for designer Ranna Gill, who has been in the business for over two decades. Every garment has a story; a "narrative of creativity, detail and passion". An alumna of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, she had "a significant stint at the exacting fashion house of Ralph Lauren in their women's wear division in Madison, New York".

But Ranna's fashion journey began much earlier at her mother's kids' wear factory, where she would spend hours. That was her playground and the place where she got her first lessons in the art of creation.

A working mom, her children are her "biggest motivation". A leading figure in the fashion world, she has stores across India and in New York as well. In an interview with FPJ, she speaks about dressing women, the inspiration behind her creations and a fashion trend she started.

How have your travels across the world inspired the collection Autumn at Westbury?

Autumn at Westbury was born from a deep love for heritage and storytelling. I was inspired by the romance of old English countryside estates, the richness of baroque art, and the golden warmth of autumn. This collection is my ode to the world of quiet luxury, layered with modernity.

My travels through Europe, from the rolling landscapes of Italy to the grandeur of the historic estates in England, have always fed my imagination.

What does 'dress like a woman' mean to you?

For me, it means dressing with intent, authenticity, and confidence.

A woman's style should be her armor and her poetry. It's not about fitting into a mold but about expressing individuality with strength and grace.

What was it like working with Ralph Lauren and learning to make the 'perfect pantsuit' at his atelier?

It was formative. Ralph Lauren's atelier was where I understood the art of precision. The pantsuit became a metaphor for discipline in design; every seam, every fold had a purpose. That experience taught me how tailoring could embody both strength and elegance, and I've carried that lesson with me ever since.

You started your fashion journey at your mom's factory? From there, to date, what's your major learning?

I learned that fashion is equal parts passion and perseverance. At my mother’s factory, I saw firsthand how creativity meets craftsmanship and how both are essential to building a brand with longevity.

Your mom has inspired you in several ways. What's the most important advice you received from her?

Her advice was simple yet powerful: "Stay true to your vision." In fashion, trends come and go, but if you anchor yourself in authenticity, your work will always resonate.

You're an inspiration to millions of women. You'd get your kids to work every day as toddlers. What kept you going to show up at work daily and not quit?

My children have been my biggest motivation. They grew up around fabrics, sketches, and the hum of creation. Knowing they were watching me build something from the ground up gave me the strength to persevere, even on the toughest days.

What was the toughest phase as a working mother?

The toughest phase was balancing time, the guilt of missing out on moments with my children while chasing deadlines. But I believe that by showing them resilience and passion, I was giving them something equally important: the lesson that dreams are worth working for.

How do you stay relevant in the business of fashion after so many years?

By constantly evolving while staying rooted in my design ethos. I listen, I observe, and I draw inspiration from art, architecture, travel, and culture. Relevance comes when you keep pushing the boundaries of creativity while honouring your brand.

Malaika Arora in Ranna Gill's Solstice Set | Image courtesy: Ranna Gill/Instagram

What inspires you to create such stunning, free-flowing garments that have 'confidence stitched into every seam'?

Prints are my language. They allow me to paint stories on fabric, whether it’s inspired by a Tuscany landscape, a blooming lily, or abstract art. I aim to create garments that feel alive, garments that empower women to move freely yet feel extraordinary.

Could you mention a few style tips for women who wish to master resort wear?

Keep it effortless yet elevated, think flowing silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and chic prints that echo your personality. Ready-to-wear is about striking the right balance between comfort and statement-making.

A fashion trend you started

I’d like to think I was one of the early voices of ready-to-wear in India, making it a statement and investing in forever-pieces instead of fast fashion.

Which labels would one find in your closet?

I gravitate towards outfits that are comfortable yet refined, pieces that feel easy to wear while still exuding elegance and offering a polished look.