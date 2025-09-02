Maratha Protest Ends: Central Railway Deploys Two Special Trains From CSMT To Vashi For Protesters | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In light of the conclusion of the Maratha reservation agitation in Mumbai on Tuesday, the Central Railway has announced special travel arrangements to assist protesters returning home and to minimise disruption to regular commuters.

The Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Swapnil Nila, said: "To ease the travel of protesters who will soon begin their homeward journey, and to also avoid any inconvenience for our regular commuters, we have started two special local trains from CSMT to Vashi... Special trains are being run from CSMT and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus for various places," as reported by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra: After the Bombay High Court’s verdict in the Maratha reservation case, members of the Maratha community staying at the CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, celebrated with great enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/ejGI0AYiaZ — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Following the Bombay High Court’s verdict on the Maratha reservation case, Maratha community members celebrated pic.twitter.com/Abmaux9tEw — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2025

The Central Railway has confirmed the operation of two special local trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Vashi, specifically arranged for the convenience of the protesters.

Additionally, special trains are also being operated from CSMT and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to various destinations to facilitate the smooth dispersal of the protest crowd. These measures aim to support both the protesters returning home after the peaceful end of the agitation and regular passengers during peak traffic hours.

Bombay HC Allows Manoj Jarange To Continue Azad Maidan Protest Until September 3

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted additional time to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters to continue their discussions with a Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee, but firmly cautioned that any violation of its earlier directives would not be tolerated.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe was hearing a petition challenging the permission granted for protests at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, where Jarange and his followers have been demanding Kunbi certificates for Marathas to qualify for OBC reservation benefits.

The court adjourned the matter to 1 PM on Wednesday, September 3, after Senior Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing the protest organisers, requested more time. “Till tomorrow 11 in the morning, please adjourn the hearing and give us some breathing time,” Maneshinde urged, explaining that his client and associates needed time to continue dialogue with the sub-committee comprising ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Manikrao Kokate, and Shivendra Raje Bhosale.