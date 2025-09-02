 EC Issues Show-Cause Notices To Two Political Parties Over Non-Participation In Polls Since 2019
Under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission observed that the two organizations have ceased to function as political parties, since contesting elections is the very basis of their registration.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
EC Issues Show-Cause Notices To Two Political Parties Over Non-Participation In Polls Since 2019

Mumbai: The Central Election Commission has issued show-cause notices to two political parties Rashtriya Antyodaya Congress and Secular Alliance of India asking why their registrations should not be canceled.

According to the Commission, both parties have failed to contest any election Lok Sabha, State Assembly, or by-election since 2019. Under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission observed that the two organizations have ceased to function as political parties, since contesting elections is the very basis of their registration.

The Commission has, therefore, decided to cancel their registrations but has granted them an opportunity to present their case before action is finalized. Both parties have been directed to submit their written explanations, along with supporting documents and an affidavit from either the President or the General Secretary, by September 4, 2025.

Hearings in these matters are scheduled for September 11, 2025, at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, in Mantralaya, Mumbai. It is mandatory for the party leaders President, General Secretary, or Chief Functionary to remain present.

The notices further warn that failure to respond within the stipulated time or absence during the hearing will lead to action without further communication.

The directives have been issued under the signature of Manohar Parker, Deputy Secretary and Joint Chief Electoral Officer.

