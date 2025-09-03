 Shiv Sena (UBT) Threatens Stir Over Potholes, Dark Stretches On Sion–Panvel Highway
Shiv Sena (UBT) Threatens Stir Over Potholes, Dark Stretches On Sion–Panvel Highway

The party has held the PWD fully responsible for endangering lives by neglecting urgent safety measures.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 02:09 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Threatens Stir Over Potholes, Dark Stretches On Sion–Panvel Highway | representational image

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has warned of launching a strong agitation against the Public Works Department (PWD) if immediate steps are not taken to repair potholes and restore streetlights on the Sion–Panvel highway. The party has held the PWD fully responsible for endangering lives by neglecting urgent safety measures.

Bridge at Turbhe Turns Hazardous

"Motorists and residents have complained that the highway has become hazardous, with massive potholes and long dark stretches leading to frequent accidents and traffic congestion. The worst-hit spot is the bridge near the Hyundai showroom at Turbhe, constructed just six to eight months ago by Maharel Company, which is already riddled with craters," said a party worker.

‘Crossing Has Become Life-Threatening’

“Crossing the bridge has turned into a life-threatening task. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken. If the potholes are not repaired immediately and the streetlights are not restored, we will take to the streets in protest. The safety of the people cannot be compromised,” said Siddaram Shivalingappa Shilwant, Deputy City Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), Navi Mumbai.

According to residents, driving on the stretch is equivalent to “risking one’s life,” as two-wheelers and four-wheelers struggle to navigate the crumbling road in complete darkness. The party claims it has already alerted the PWD executive engineer multiple times via email, WhatsApp, and phone calls, but no remedial steps have been taken.

The Sion–Panvel highway is a crucial link for daily commuters across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, and its poor condition has sparked growing anger among citizens who demand immediate intervention before more lives are lost.

