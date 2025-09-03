Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rains To Lash City As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Konkan Under Orange Alert

Heavy rains lash Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and scattered showers on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intense showers across the city and the adjoining Konkan belt. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar today, while placing Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts under an orange alert, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall.

Weather Forecast For Mumbai

The city woke up to overcast skies with intermittent drizzles and occasional heavy spells expected to continue through the day. According to the forecast, temperatures in Mumbai will hover between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by winds blowing at 15–20 kmph. The yellow alert for Mumbai suggests light to moderate rainfall across several pockets, with sudden intense downpours that could disrupt routine life.

Thunderstorms accompained with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districsts of North Madhya Maharashtra.



तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/7ZaDLB51DD — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 2, 2025

In Thane and Navi Mumbai, where similar alerts have been sounded, the weather department has forecast light rain through the morning, building into heavy showers in certain localities by afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature in these areas is expected to remain around 29 degrees, with humidity levels touching 85 percent.

Palghar district too remains under a yellow alert, with scattered showers in the morning and heavier rain predicted later in the day. Temperatures here will range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Konkan Under Orange Alert

The situation is expected to be more severe along the Konkan coast, where Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have been placed under orange alert. The IMD has warned of sustained heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the day. The possibility of flooding in low-lying and hilly areas, along with incidents of landslides, has led local administrations to remain on high alert. Temperatures across these districts are forecast to stay between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius, while wind speeds could rise to 20–25 kmph.