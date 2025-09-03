 Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 19-Year-Old Medical Student Killed After Being Hit By Rashly Driven ST Bus Near Roha
The fatal crash took place near Namrata Dhaba in Roha, Raigad district, when a bus from the Khed depot rammed into the siblings' scooter. The bus was being driven at high speed and in a reckless manner.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: A state transport bus, allegedly driven rashly, collided with a scooter, killing a 19-year-old medical student and leaving her younger brother battling for his life on the Mumbai–Goa Highway on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Devyani Kishor Gole, a final-year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) student studying at a college in Navi Mumbai's Panvel. According to police, Devyani and her younger brother were en route to their maternal uncle’s residence in Devkanhe near Roha to celebrate Ganeshotsav when the accident occurred.

The fatal crash took place near Namrata Dhaba in Roha, Raigad district, when a bus from the Khed depot rammed into the siblings’ scooter. The bus was being driven at high speed and in a reckless manner. "The impact of the collision was so severe that Devyani died on the spot. Her brother, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment,” a police officer from Kolad police station confirmed, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Case Filed Against ST Bus Driver In Kolad

Following the accident, Kolad police registered a case against the driver of the state transport bus. The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence), Section 281 (rash driving), and Sections 125(A) and 125(B) (endangering human life). Additionally, charges have been invoked under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which pertains to driving dangerously.

