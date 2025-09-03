Mumbai Maratha Morcha: 10 Lakh Bhakris Sent For Protestors Piles Up At CIDCO Exhibition Centre In Vashi | VIDEO | X (@Manasisplaining)

Navi Mumbai: Truckloads of Bhakri, chutney, and other essentials were sent to Navi Mumbai for Maratha protesters, resulting in the collection of 10 lakh breads in three days. The CIDCO Exhibition Centre housed the materials, which included thecha and perishable vegetables. With hotels closed on the first day of agitation, villages initiated a campaign to support protesters with food.

The influx of aid was so substantial that it required multiple storage locations. As the agitation concluded, excess food was distributed to needy patients and children in orphanages, emphasising the community's spirit and generosity during the protest.

Check Out Visuals:

A viral video shows piles of Bhakris left to rot at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi after the Maratha morcha ends. The Bhakris were sent from various parts of Maharashtra to aid the protest@fpjindia #MarathaReservation #MarathaReservationProtest #mumbainews #FPJ #VIDEO pic.twitter.com/AsiFA0gtiC — Manasi (@Manasisplaining) September 3, 2025

Chutney and bread were brought to Navi Mumbai from various parts of the state for the Maratha demonstrators in Mumbai. Loads of bread were dispatched. In three days, 1 million breads were gathered. Chutney, thecha, and other necessary items were gathered, and on Tuesday, all these items were stacked at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre. Following that, a request needed to be submitted to halt the assistance.

When the Maratha demonstrators arrived in Mumbai and the protest began, the hotels in Mumbai shut down on the initial day of the demonstration. Throughout the state, it was recognized that water was scarce, and a movement was initiated in each village to declare 'One loaf for the demonstrators.' Bread, chapati, thecha, pickles, vegetables, water, and various other items began to be dispatched from each village.

The influx of aid rose to such an extent that bread and other supplies needed to be stored at four locations within the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi. Breads are stored separately. Perishable vegetables are being sorted right away. Since the onset of the unrest, approximately one million loaves have been dispatched to Navi Mumbai. Sufficient resources were accessible to sustain the whole city. Ultimately, on Tuesday, the Maratha community requested an end to the assistance as there were excessive loaves.

Thousands of breads, curds, chutneys, pickles, and water bottles were dispatched to Mumbai from across the state for the participants in the Maratha protest. As the unrest concluded on Tuesday evening, the Maratha demonstrators opted to distribute the leftover bread, chutneys, pickles, and other food items along with water bottles to the underprivileged patients and children in orphanages throughout Mumbai. Arrangements were made late into the night to ensure that food and water were delivered to those in need adequately.