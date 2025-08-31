 Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Extends Support To Manoj Jarange’s Maratha Quota Agitation, Appeals Shiv Sainiks To Aid Protesters In Mumbai
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:05 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed solidarity with the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange. Thackeray spoke to Jarange over the phone through Legislative Council Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve and assured him of his party’s support.

Sanjay Raut Highlights Thackeray’s Appeal

Following this, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut posted a message on social media highlighting Thackeray’s appeal to Shiv Sainiks.

Appeal for Assistance to Protesters in Mumbai

In his message, Thackeray urged party workers to provide all possible assistance to the protesters who have gathered in Mumbai in large numbers.

article-image

“This is Our Maharashtra Dharma”

“From every corner of Maharashtra, our Marathi brethren have gathered in Mumbai, numbering in the thousands. Braving rain, water, and mud, they are struggling for their just demands. The government has failed to provide them with basic facilities. In such times, I appeal to all Shiv Sainiks to stand united and work tirelessly to provide water, food, and toilets to these brothers and sisters. This is our Maharashtra Dharma! Jai Maharashtra,” Thackeray’s statement read.

