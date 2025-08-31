Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Extends Support To Manoj Jarange’s Maratha Quota Agitation, Appeals Shiv Sainiks To Aid Protesters In Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed solidarity with the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange. Thackeray spoke to Jarange over the phone through Legislative Council Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve and assured him of his party’s support.

Sanjay Raut Highlights Thackeray’s Appeal

Following this, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut posted a message on social media highlighting Thackeray’s appeal to Shiv Sainiks.

Appeal for Assistance to Protesters in Mumbai

In his message, Thackeray urged party workers to provide all possible assistance to the protesters who have gathered in Mumbai in large numbers.

महाराष्ट्राच्या कानाकोपऱ्यातून आपला मराठी बांधव मुंबईत एकवटला आहे, ही संख्या हजारोंच्या घरात आहे.

पाऊसपाण्यात-चिखलात तो आपल्या न्याय्य मागण्यांसाठी संघर्ष करत आहे.

सरकार त्यांना सुविधा पुरवण्यात अपयशी ठरले आहे. अशा वेळी तमाम शिवसैनिकांना माझे आवाहन आहे की ह्या बांधवांना पाणी,… pic.twitter.com/gGrYWdVfc1 — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) August 30, 2025

“This is Our Maharashtra Dharma”

“From every corner of Maharashtra, our Marathi brethren have gathered in Mumbai, numbering in the thousands. Braving rain, water, and mud, they are struggling for their just demands. The government has failed to provide them with basic facilities. In such times, I appeal to all Shiv Sainiks to stand united and work tirelessly to provide water, food, and toilets to these brothers and sisters. This is our Maharashtra Dharma! Jai Maharashtra,” Thackeray’s statement read.