 Palghar Fraud Case: Vasai Woman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh In Share Trading App Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Fraud Case: Vasai Woman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh In Share Trading App Scam

Palghar Fraud Case: Vasai Woman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh In Share Trading App Scam

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Vasai. On July 16, while surfing through a Telegram app, she came across a user who approached her asking if she was interested in share market investment.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:39 AM IST
article-image
Palghar Fraud Case: Vasai Woman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh In Share Trading App Scam | File/ Representative Pic

A 39-year-old lost over Rs42 lakh in shares investment fraud after scammers induced her to download a bogus trading app and made her transfer money in different beneficiary bank accounts. The complainant could see her earnings of Rs1.75 crore, but couldn’t withdraw the amount.

Telegram Contact Leads to WhatsApp Group

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Vasai. On July 16, while surfing through a Telegram app, she came across a user who approached her asking if she was interested in share market investment.

Bogus Trading App Shared by Scammers

FPJ Shorts
Supriya Sule Faces Protesters’ Anger At Azad Maidan; Jarange Urges Supporters To Show Restraint
Supriya Sule Faces Protesters’ Anger At Azad Maidan; Jarange Urges Supporters To Show Restraint
Monday Rush: Security Tightened At CSMT As Agitators Camp At Terminus
Monday Rush: Security Tightened At CSMT As Agitators Camp At Terminus
Palghar Fraud Case: Vasai Woman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh In Share Trading App Scam
Palghar Fraud Case: Vasai Woman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh In Share Trading App Scam
From Water Tankers To Toilets: BMC Deploys Massive Civic Machinery To Manage Azad Maidan During Maratha Quota Stir
From Water Tankers To Toilets: BMC Deploys Massive Civic Machinery To Manage Azad Maidan During Maratha Quota Stir

The scammer told the complainant that she would get huge returns on investments, after which the scammer shared a WhatsApp link with her. She clicked on the link, and her mobile number got added to a WhatsApp group where information about share market investment was being discussed.

The scammers also shared a bogus trading app link and asked her to download the app and register on it. Between August 7 and 14, the complainant was induced to transfer Rs42.60 lakh in different beneficiary bank accounts through multiple online transactions.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Men Accused In ₹46 Lakh Forex Fraud Call...
article-image

Fake Dashboard Shows Earnings of ₹1.75 Crore

The complainant could see her earnings of Rs1.75 crore on the trading app, and when she tried to withdraw her earnings, her requests were repeatedly denied. When the complainant confronted the scammers, she was asked to pay more money to withdraw her earnings, police said.

MBVV Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Having realised that she had been duped, the complainant raised a complaint on the cyber crime portal, following which a case has been registered by the MBVV police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supriya Sule Faces Protesters’ Anger At Azad Maidan; Jarange Urges Supporters To Show Restraint

Supriya Sule Faces Protesters’ Anger At Azad Maidan; Jarange Urges Supporters To Show Restraint

Monday Rush: Security Tightened At CSMT As Agitators Camp At Terminus

Monday Rush: Security Tightened At CSMT As Agitators Camp At Terminus

Palghar Fraud Case: Vasai Woman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh In Share Trading App Scam

Palghar Fraud Case: Vasai Woman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh In Share Trading App Scam

From Water Tankers To Toilets: BMC Deploys Massive Civic Machinery To Manage Azad Maidan During...

From Water Tankers To Toilets: BMC Deploys Massive Civic Machinery To Manage Azad Maidan During...

Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Warns Govt With 'Victory Procession Or Funeral Procession' Remark

Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Warns Govt With 'Victory Procession Or Funeral Procession' Remark