Palghar Fraud Case: Vasai Woman Duped Of ₹42 Lakh In Share Trading App Scam | File/ Representative Pic

A 39-year-old lost over Rs42 lakh in shares investment fraud after scammers induced her to download a bogus trading app and made her transfer money in different beneficiary bank accounts. The complainant could see her earnings of Rs1.75 crore, but couldn’t withdraw the amount.

Telegram Contact Leads to WhatsApp Group

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Vasai. On July 16, while surfing through a Telegram app, she came across a user who approached her asking if she was interested in share market investment.

Bogus Trading App Shared by Scammers

The scammer told the complainant that she would get huge returns on investments, after which the scammer shared a WhatsApp link with her. She clicked on the link, and her mobile number got added to a WhatsApp group where information about share market investment was being discussed.

The scammers also shared a bogus trading app link and asked her to download the app and register on it. Between August 7 and 14, the complainant was induced to transfer Rs42.60 lakh in different beneficiary bank accounts through multiple online transactions.

Fake Dashboard Shows Earnings of ₹1.75 Crore

The complainant could see her earnings of Rs1.75 crore on the trading app, and when she tried to withdraw her earnings, her requests were repeatedly denied. When the complainant confronted the scammers, she was asked to pay more money to withdraw her earnings, police said.

MBVV Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Having realised that she had been duped, the complainant raised a complaint on the cyber crime portal, following which a case has been registered by the MBVV police.