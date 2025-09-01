 Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Scattered Rains Today, Heavy Showers Expected On Sept 3-4
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued no rain alert for Mumbai, indicating generally calm weather with occasional showers. However, a heavy rain alert was issued for September 3 and 4. Currently, the city and suburbs are witnessing light spells of rain during the day, with some areas receiving moderate showers. Prolonged dry spells have led to a dip in daytime temperatures.

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and scattered rain on Monday. Even as the city received only intermittent rainfall over the past few days, temperatures have shown a slight decline, according to the weekly forecast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued no rain alert for Mumbai, indicating generally calm weather with occasional showers. However, a heavy rain alert was issued for September 3 and 4.

Currently, the city and suburbs are witnessing light spells of rain during the day, with some areas receiving moderate showers. However, prolonged dry spells have led to a noticeable dip in daytime temperatures. On Sunday, Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius. Compared to Saturday’s 24/30°C reading, this marked a rise in the minimum but a slight fall in the maximum temperature.

Weather officials expect Monday to witness similar conditions. However, by Tuesday, temperatures are likely to rise again, with the mercury expected to touch the 30°C mark. Despite the slight cooling, residents continue to experience muggy conditions, as humidity levels remain high. On Sunday, relative humidity was recorded at 85 percent, adding to the discomfort.

According to the latest IMD forecast, mixed weather conditions are expected across Maharashtra on September 1, 2025. While several regions are likely to receive scattered rainfall, other areas may experience warm and humid weather. In the Konkan belt, particularly in Raigad and Ratnagiri, light to moderate showers have been predicted.

Rain Alert For Some Areas In Konkan & Vidarbha

The weather forecast added that maximum temperatures across the state are expected to hover between 33°C and 35°C, while minimum temperatures will remain in the range of 24°C to 26°C. A yellow alert has also been issued for some districts in Konkan and Vidarbha, signalling the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall. Coastal districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are expected to be the most affected.

