Weather Update: Mumbai Gets 90% Of Its Annual Rainfall, More Rains Expected This Week | FPJ

Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions recieved moderate rains over the weekend, and the same weather conditions will continue for the next two days. However, for September 3 and 4 the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the region under alert for heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms. Mumbai and Thane are under Yellow Alert (heavy rains), while Palghar and Raigad are under Orange Alert (heavy to very heavy rains).

As of August 30, Mumbai has received 90% of its average annual rainfall, with the eastern suburbs recieving 2,140 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs with 2,109 mm of rainfall and city with 1,704 mm of rainfall. As per the local weather forecast for next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be generally cloudy with possibility moderate rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29°C and 25°C, respectively.

Lake Levels Near Full Capacity

With the adequate rainfall in the catchment areas too, the stock in seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai has crossed 96%, with the total usable water reaching more than 13.93 lakh million litres as of August 31. The usable water content is satisfactory for Mumbai to avoid any water cuts until next monsoon.

It is not only the capital city, but IMD has issued alert for heavy rains for this week for the entire state, including Konkan, Marathwada, North Maharashtra and the Vidharbha region.

Total lakes capacity - 14.47 lakh million litres

Water levels as of August 31- 13.93 lakh million litres (96.27%)

Upper Vaitarna- 97%

Middle Vaitarna- 96%

Modak Sagar- 100%

Tansa- 98.69%

Bhatsa- 94.76%

Tulsi- 100%

Vihar- 100%