 Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Held For Demanding ₹15 Lakh Bribe, Approaches Special ACB Court For Bail
A stenographer, Chandrakant Vasudev, posted at Mazgaon Court, was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe on behalf of Additional Sessions Judge Aejazuddin S. Kazi in a land dispute case. Vasudev claimed that the judge instructed him to collect the bribe. His first bail plea was rejected; a second plea is pending before the special ACB court.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Mumbai: Mazgaon Court Stenographer Held For Demanding ₹15 Lakh Bribe, Approaches Special ACB Court For Bail | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The stenographer posted at court at Mazgaon, Chandrakant Vasudev, was arrested allegedly for demanding and accepting bribes allegedly on behalf of the Additional Sessions Judge, Civil Sessions Court, Court No. 14, Mazagon. Aejazuddin S. Kazi has again approached the special ACB court for bail. The plea is likely to be heard on Thursday.

Vasudev was arrested on November 10 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in exchange for a favourable verdict in a land dispute case. The special court rejected his first bail plea on November 24. A second bail plea claims no need for further incarceration and investigation can proceed without detaining him.

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns After Court Issues Arrest Warrant
The prosecution claims Vasudev told the agency that Kazi had instructed him to demand the bribe, and after accepting the amount, Kazi asked him to bring it to his residence. It allegedly started on September 09 when Vasudev told the complainant's associate in the court washroom to “do something for Saheb (the Judge), and the order will be in your favour”. He later demanded Rs 10 lakh for himself and Rs 15 lakh for the judge at a café. After refusal, he threatened via WhatsApp.

