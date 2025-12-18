 Thane Authorities Plan Comprehensive Action Against Stray Dog Menace
Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao ordered a scientific plan to control stray dogs. Separate shelters and kennels will be set up; dogs from sensitive areas won’t be released there. Feeding zones, increased sterilization, rabies vaccine availability, and public awareness initiatives will be implemented. Animal lovers and organizations are urged to provide data within 15 days.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Thane Authorities Plan Comprehensive Action Against Stray Dog Menace | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Tuesday directed that a comprehensive and scientific action plan be implemented to control the stray dog population in Thane.

Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Prasad Patil, Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde, and Veterinary Officer Kshama Shirodkar were present at the meeting held in the Commissioner's office. According to the order given by the Supreme Court on November 7, 2025, it has been decided to set up separate shelters and kennel facilities for stray dogs through five designated organizations. The Commissioner instructed at the meeting that dogs caught from sensitive and institutional premises like schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots, and railway stations will not be released back to those places, but will be kept in safe shelters.

Area for providing food will be fixed

An area for providing food to stray dogs will be fixed. Public awareness will be created for this in the city. The administration clarified that Thane Municipal Corporation is committed to solving the problem of stray dogs in a humane, scientific, and legal manner by strictly following all the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

Separate action will be taken as per rules

It was stated that the capacity of sterilization centers will be increased as it is very important to control the population of stray dogs. The estimated population of stray dogs in the Thane Municipal area will be scientifically determined and accordingly, the capacity of kennels and shelters will be planned. The necessary manpower, vehicles, equipment, and veterinary facilities will be increased for this. Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi said in the meeting that the availability of rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin will be ensured in health institutions.

article-image

Appeal to animal lovers and organisation

Animal lovers, institutes, organizations, etc., have been appealed to provide information to the Municipal Veterinary Service Room so that the exact required information is available on the municipality's website, and it has been said in the appeal that the information should be provided within the next 15 days. It has been announced that once this information is received, locations for the same within the municipal limits will be determined as directed by the High Court.

