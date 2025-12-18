Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Cuts Hair After 4 Years As 'Water Problem Of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli Is Resolved'

X/Ram Kadam

Mumbai: BJP leader Ram Kadam on Thursday, December 18, cut his hair after nearly four years, as he resolved a long-standing water issue in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar and Vikhroli areas. Kadam had taken a vow not to cut his hair until the water problem in the region was resolved. "I will not cut the hair on my head," he said.

Taking to his official handle on X, he also posted photos as he inaugurated a new pipeline in Mumbai’s Vikhroli and Anand Gadh areas. Additionally, pictures of his hair being cut at Anandgad Water Tank were also posted, which were donated to cancer patients.

"This resolve led to 4 years of patience, struggle, constant follow-up, and perseverance... Finally, those efforts have borne fruit. Today, Thursday, December 18, at 11:00 AM, the hair was cut at Anandgad Water Tank and donated to cancer patients," he wrote on X.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ram Kadam inaugurates a new pipeline in Mumbai’s Vikhroli and Anand Gadh areas, fulfilling his five-year-old vow by cutting his hair as the water shortage is resolved pic.twitter.com/Nuw8027q39 — IANS (@ians_india) December 18, 2025

The incident comes ahead of the polls for the country's richest civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which are set to take place next month, as more than one crore voters are eligible to cast their votes and decide who will run the civic body for the next five years.

The elections for 227 seats of BMC will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will be held on January 16. The last polls for the 227 seats were held in February 2017.

In Mumbai, the civic polls are happening almost after nine years, as the last elections had taken place in 2017. The five-year term of the BMC corporators ended on March 7, 2022. As a result, the BMC has been functioning under an administrator-appointed structure rather than through elected corporators.

