 Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Cuts Hair After 4 Years As 'Water Problem Of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli Is Resolved'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAhead of BMC Polls 2026, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Cuts Hair After 4 Years As 'Water Problem Of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli Is Resolved'

Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, BJP MLA Ram Kadam Cuts Hair After 4 Years As 'Water Problem Of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli Is Resolved'

Ram Kadam had taken a vow not to cut his hair until the water problem in Vikhroli and Ghatkopar was resolved. "I will not cut the hair on my head," he had said. He also posted photos as he inaugurated a new pipeline in Mumbai’s Vikhroli and Anand Gadh areas. The incident comes ahead of the BMC polls, which are set to take place next month.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
X/Ram Kadam

Mumbai: BJP leader Ram Kadam on Thursday, December 18, cut his hair after nearly four years, as he resolved a long-standing water issue in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar and Vikhroli areas. Kadam had taken a vow not to cut his hair until the water problem in the region was resolved. "I will not cut the hair on my head," he said.

Taking to his official handle on X, he also posted photos as he inaugurated a new pipeline in Mumbai’s Vikhroli and Anand Gadh areas. Additionally, pictures of his hair being cut at Anandgad Water Tank were also posted, which were donated to cancer patients.

Read Also
BMC Polls 2026: How Many Voters Are There In Mumbai? Which Ward Has Highest Number? All Details Here
article-image

"This resolve led to 4 years of patience, struggle, constant follow-up, and perseverance... Finally, those efforts have borne fruit. Today, Thursday, December 18, at 11:00 AM, the hair was cut at Anandgad Water Tank and donated to cancer patients," he wrote on X.

The incident comes ahead of the polls for the country's richest civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which are set to take place next month, as more than one crore voters are eligible to cast their votes and decide who will run the civic body for the next five years.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2025: Rising Voter Base, Shifting Alliances & Civic Woes Set The Tone For January 15 Verdict
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2025: Rising Voter Base, Shifting Alliances & Civic Woes Set The Tone For January 15 Verdict
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Saudi Arabia Deports 56,000 Pakistanis In Crackdown Against Organised Begging
Saudi Arabia Deports 56,000 Pakistanis In Crackdown Against Organised Begging
Tamil Nadu BJP Leader K Annamalai Arrested Along With Party Workers During Protest Against Waste Dumping | VIDEO
Tamil Nadu BJP Leader K Annamalai Arrested Along With Party Workers During Protest Against Waste Dumping | VIDEO
Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Will 'Marathi Manoos' Decide The Winner Of Mumbai Civic Polls?
article-image

The elections for 227 seats of BMC will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will be held on January 16. The last polls for the 227 seats were held in February 2017. 

In Mumbai, the civic polls are happening almost after nine years, as the last elections had taken place in 2017. The five-year term of the BMC corporators ended on March 7, 2022. As a result, the BMC has been functioning under an administrator-appointed structure rather than through elected corporators.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2025: Rising Voter Base, Shifting Alliances & Civic Woes Set The Tone For...

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2025: Rising Voter Base, Shifting Alliances & Civic Woes Set The Tone For...

Mumbai News: Two Injured In Gas Cylinder Fire At MHADA Colony In Chembur, Senior Citizen Suffers...

Mumbai News: Two Injured In Gas Cylinder Fire At MHADA Colony In Chembur, Senior Citizen Suffers...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Releases Draft Electoral Roll With 5,800 Corrections

Panvel Municipal Corporation Releases Draft Electoral Roll With 5,800 Corrections

Soaring Cardiac Treatment Costs In Mumbai Push Life-Saving Heart Care Out Of Reach For Middle-Class...

Soaring Cardiac Treatment Costs In Mumbai Push Life-Saving Heart Care Out Of Reach For Middle-Class...

Maharashtra FDA Faces Acute Staff Shortage Amid Pakistan-Made Cosmetic Scare, Manpower Crisis...

Maharashtra FDA Faces Acute Staff Shortage Amid Pakistan-Made Cosmetic Scare, Manpower Crisis...