Maharashtra FDA Faces Acute Staff Shortage Amid Pakistan-Made Cosmetic Scare, Manpower Crisis Flagged In Assembly

BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar | X @ians_india

Mumbai: Amid concerns over Pakistan-manufactured cosmetic products entering Indian markets, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is struggling with an acute staff shortage, an issue flagged during the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature. FDA minister Narhari Zirwal informed the House that Maharashtra requires 771 FDA officials as per Union government norms. However, the state has sanctioned only 200 senior-level posts, of which just 42 have been filled so far.

Only 42 Senior FDA Posts Filled Against Requirement of 771 Officials

Raising the issue, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar said the FDA was being “pushed to collapse” due to inadequate manpower and insufficient financial support. He pointed out that while the government had earlier announced an allocation of ₹200 crore to strengthen FDA infrastructure, only ₹35 crore was eventually provided, limiting the department’s ability to expand capacity despite growing regulatory demands.

Mungantiwar referred to a March 2025 seizure of unauthorised cosmetic products in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, some of which were later found to have been manufactured in Lahore. “These products have ruined people’s faces, but those who have ruined the face of this department are sitting in Mantralaya,” he said, addressing the minister. He added that the FDA has barely 90 officials on the ground to monitor lakhs of retailers, wholesalers, restaurants, drug manufacturers and cosmetic sellers across the state.

Minister Acknowledges Crisis, Says Recruitment Process Underway

Responding to the debate, Zirwal acknowledged the manpower crisis and said recruitment was underway. He said the FDA currently oversees 33,164 wholesalers and 1,12,436 medicine sellers. Under Union government norms, one officer is required for every 50 medicine manufacturers and every 200 medicine sellers, leading to a total requirement of 771 officials. The state’s immediate focus, he said, is on filling sanctioned vacancies.

The minister added that 109 candidates selected through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) have completed training and will be posted this week. Examinations for 56 food and drug inspector posts have also been conducted, with results expected before March.

Kandivali East MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar highlighted the human impact of regulatory gaps, citing an earlier incident in which two women from Vidarbha were treated at KEM Hospital after using harmful cosmetic products. He said the FDA’s biggest challenge was the near-absence of field staff and sought clarity on measures to speed up recruitment, including deputations from other departments.

