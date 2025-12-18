Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Directs Strict MCC Compliance Ahead Of BMC Polls

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani has instructed civic officials to conduct physical inspection of the polling stations before finalisation. He also directed that preventive measures should be undertaken by the police, excise, and other departments to ensure the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.(MCC)

Gagrani chaired a joint review meeting on Thursday at BMC headquarters to assess preparations for the 2026 BMC elections, with civic and election officials, police, and excise department officers in attendance. Mumbai has approximately 10,111 polling stations, all equipped with electricity, drinking water, restrooms, and ramps. Gagrani instructed election officers to inspect and verify these arrangements before finalising the list of polling stations. He also directed that Voter Assistance Centers be set up near polling stations to help voters locate their names and that informational boards be installed to guide and inform voters.

The process of appointing necessary officers and staff for the election process is also underway. The appointed officers and staff will be provided training covering the voting process, election laws, the MCC, EVM handling, and responsibilities at polling stations. It is mandatory for all personnel to undergo training and strictly adhere to the instructions provided. Gagrani instructed the Returning Officers to coordinate and maintain communication with the Deputy and the Assistant Commissioners of the concerned administrative wards, and to carry out actions in coordination.

He also directed the police, excise, and other concerned departments to maintain strict vigilance over malpractices intended to influence voters during the election period. "Special attention should be given to sensitive and critical areas to ensure law and order. Regular patrolling, check posts, vehicle inspections, and immediate action against suspicious activities should be carried out. In the event of any violation of the Model Code of Conduct, prompt and stringent action should be taken as per rules," Gagrani said.

