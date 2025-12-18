 Railways To Extend Run Of Train No 22115/22116 LTT-Karmali-LTT Express Upto Madgaon For Christmas & New Year
Train no 22115 Weekly Express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai every Thursday at 00.50 hrs and will reach Madgaon at 11.15 hrs same day.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Railways To Extend Run Of Train No 22115/22116 LTT-Karmali-LTT Express Upto Madgaon For Christmas & New Year | Representative Image

Railways will extend the run of Train no 22115/22116 LTT-Karmali-LTT express upto Madgaon from 18.12.2025 to 15.01.2026 for the benefit of passengers travelling during Christmas & New Year

The details are as under: -

Train no 22115 Weekly Express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai every Thursday at 00.50 hrs and will reach Madgaon at 11.15 hrs same day.

Train no 22116 Weekly Express will leave Madgaon every Thursday at 13.50 hrs and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 00.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, and Karmali

Composition: 1 First AC, 3 AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, 1 Pantry Car and 2 Generator Cars

*Reservation*: Bookings for above trains are open at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings and halts of these Special Trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers to please note the change and avail the facility

