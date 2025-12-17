Indian Railways Expands OTP-Based Tatkal Ticket Verification To Five More Central Railway Trains From December 19

Indian Railway | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and curbing misuse of Tatkal quota tickets, Indian Railways has expanded its OTP-based authentication system to five more long-distance trains operated by Central Railway. The new system will come into effect from December 19, 2025, officials said.

Five Central Railway Trains Covered in New Phase

Under the phased rollout, Tatkal ticket bookings for 11029 CSMT–Kolhapur Koyna Express, 11055 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Gonda Godan Express, 11061 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Jaynagar Express, 11025 Pune–Amravati Express, and 12157 Pune–Solapur Hutatma Express will now require One-Time Password (OTP) verification. Passengers booking Tatkal tickets for these trains will receive an OTP on the mobile number provided at the time of booking, and the ticket will be confirmed only after successful OTP validation. The new system will be applicable to bookings made through computerized PRS counters, authorized agents, as well as the IRCTC website and mobile application. This measure has been introduced to enhance transparency, prevent misuse of the Tatkal quota, and ensure that genuine passengers are able to secure tickets.

As per the revised procedure, the OTP-based authentication will be mandatory for Tatkal tickets booked through computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters, authorised railway agents, and the IRCTC website and mobile application. During the booking process, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided by the passenger, and the ticket will be issued only after successful OTP validation.

Railway officials said the initiative is part of Indian Railways’ broader efforts to ensure that Tatkal quota benefits reach genuine passengers, while preventing bulk bookings, misuse by touts, and unauthorised practices.

Advisory Issued for Passengers

Central Railway has advised passengers to ensure that their correct and active mobile number is provided at the time of Tatkal booking to avoid delays or inconvenience during ticket issuance.

The OTP-based system is expected to be extended to more trains in the coming phases as Indian Railways continues to strengthen its ticketing safeguards.

