 'Maharashtra Moving Rapidly Towards 5G Connectivity After Achieving 100% 4G Saturation': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Maharashtra is moving towards 100% 4G coverage, with 1.64 lakh 4G and 40,000 5G BTS installed, improving urban and rural connectivity. Konkan districts like Thane and Palghar see extensive 4G/5G deployment. The government aims to expand 5G further, advancing Digital India’s vision of fast, reliable digital access nationwide.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | X @PTI_News

Mumbai: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Thursday stated in Parliament on Thursday that Maharashtra was now fully progressing towards 100% 4G saturation. He noted that, to strengthen digital connectivity across the state, approximately 1,64,000 4G and 40,000 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) have been installed so far, resulting in a significant improvement in telecom services in both urban and rural areas.

The Minister specifically highlighted the expansion of digital infrastructure in the Konkan region, stating that extensive 4G and 5G network deployment has been carried out across various districts. He shared that Palghar district has 5,463 4G and 1,609 5G BTS, Thane has 6,710 4G and 1,989 5G BTS, Raigad has 2,940 4G and 791 5G BTS, Ratnagiri has 2,292 4G and 465 5G BTS, and Sindhudurg has 975 4G and 256 5G BTS installed. This was stated by the Press Information Bureau in a press release.

Scindia stated that, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India vision, the Government of India is committed to providing accessible, fast, and reliable digital connectivity to every citizen of the country. With the further expansion of the 5G network in the coming period, digital empowerment across Maharashtra and the entire country will be taken to new heights, he added.

