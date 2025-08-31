Mumbai Weather Today: City Braces Yellow Alert Along Thane & Navi Mumbai On August 31; Konkan Districts To Face Heavy Rainfall Till September 3 | Representative Image

Mumbai: According to latest weather reports by India Meteorological Department (IMD), on August 31, Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are experiencing a continuation of the monsoon showers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintaining a yellow watch for heavy rainfall.

While the city is not under a severe weather alert beyond the morning hours, intermittent rain is expected through the day with cloudy skies and occasional spells of heavier showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures in Mumbai are forecast to stay between 25 °C and 30 °C, with light to moderate winds moving at around 15–20 km/h. Coastal areas may see water levels rise during high tide, though the overall risk of flooding remains limited.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, the situation is more concerning, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at several locations. These districts, particularly in rural and hilly stretches, could face disruption in local transport and routine activities. Winds are expected to reach 25–35 km/h, and conditions at sea remain rough. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the waters, and authorities have asked residents in low-lying coastal regions to remain alert.

Thane and Navi Mumbai will mirror Mumbai’s weather pattern, with widespread light to moderate rainfall, punctuated by short bursts of intense showers. Temperatures here are likely to hover around 25–31 °C, with a relatively steady environment and no official warnings. However, local waterlogging may occur in certain pockets if rainfall intensifies beyond forecast levels.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meteorologists are also pointing toward a more active monsoon phase at the start of September. A low-pressure area developing in the north Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen, potentially triggering heavier rainfall across Konkan, central Maharashtra, and Mumbai by September 2–3. This could mark the beginning of another strong spell of monsoon activity across western India.

Residents in Mumbai and along the Konkan coast are advised to monitor IMD updates closely, take precautions against heavy showers, and avoid unnecessary travel in high-risk zones. While today’s weather is unlikely to bring extreme flooding, the upcoming surge in monsoon currents calls for continued vigilance.