 PMC Bank Fraud Case: Court Grants Pardon To Crystal Group's Chairman & Managing Director, Mukesh Doshi
PMC Bank Fraud Case: Court Grants Pardon To Crystal Group's Chairman & Managing Director, Mukesh Doshi

A Mumbai special court granted pardon to Mukesh Doshi, CMD of Crystal Group, in the PMC Bank money laundering case linked to the HDIL scam. Accused of helping divert ₹233 crore, Doshi was allowed to turn approver on the condition of full disclosure and will now testify as a witness.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
PMC Bank Fraud Case: Court Grants Pardon To Crystal Group's Chairman & Managing Director, Mukesh Doshi | File Pic

Mumbai: A special court on Wednesday granted pardon to Mukesh Doshi, the chairman and managing director of Crystal Group of Companies, booked in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Punjab and Maharashtra Co -op (PMC) Bank fraud.

Doshi was made an accused for allegedly helping in diverting Rs 233 crore from HDIL, promoted by Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan.

The court on Wednesday allowed Doshi’s plea to turn approver and granted him pardon on the condition that he will give “full disclosure of the circumstances within his knowledge relating to the offence and to every principle or abettor concerned in the commission of the offence”.

With this, the court said Doshi will now be examined as a witness in the case.

